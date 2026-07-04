Features | National | Press Release

Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo: Why the Supreme Court okayed ex-Chief Justice’s removal process (Full Judgment)

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  4 July 2026 8:46am
Former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Read the full judgment of the Supreme Court in dismissing the two writs that challenged the constitutionality of the processes that led to the removal of ex-Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories