Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo: Why the Supreme Court okayed ex-Chief Justice’s removal process (Full Judgment)

Audio By Carbonatix
Read the full judgment of the Supreme Court in dismissing the two writs that challenged the constitutionality of the processes that led to the removal of ex-Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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