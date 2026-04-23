GGSA draft legislative instrument to strengthen Ghana’s Geoscience Sector — Lands Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has underscored the critical role of geoscience in Ghana’s development, describing the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) as the first and most important institution in the country’s mineral discovery value chain.
He made the remarks at a stakeholder engagement on the draft Legislative Instrument (L.I.) held at the Ghana Shippers Authority Auditorium.
The Minister traced the history of geological exploration in Ghana to the colonial era, noting that early mapping efforts laid the foundation for major national assets such as hydroelectric dams, roads and mining hubs.
However, he admitted that despite the passage of Act 928 in 2016 to transform the GGSA, “the full promise of the transformation has remained unrealised” due to funding gaps, staff attrition and weak systems.
The Minister described the draft Legislative Instrument (L.I.) as a turning point aimed at fully operationalising the Act.
“This regulation will finally bring GGSA’s relevance to the everyday lives of Ghanaians,” Hon. Buah said.
The Acting Director-General of GGSA, Dr Prosper Akaba, in his address explained that the draft L.I. covers a wide scope, including earthquake monitoring, mineral exploration standards and geoheritage protection.
He emphasised the need for stakeholder input to ensure the regulations are practical, just, and technically and legally sound.
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