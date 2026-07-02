GH¢34.5bn paid out in cocoa purchases as COCOBOD injects more cash

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has released an additional GH¢2.6 billion to Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to pay cocoa farmers, pushing total payments for cocoa purchases this crop season to more than GH¢34.5 billion.

The latest disbursement is expected to clear outstanding payments owed to thousands of farmers, particularly those whose cocoa was purchased on credit.

In a statement issued on Thursday, COCOBOD said it had released the funds to LBCs for payment to farmers across all cocoa-growing regions.

It disclosed that since the start of the 2025/26 crop season, it has paid a total of GH¢34,523,447,255.64 to Licensed Buying Companies for onward payment to cocoa farmers.

According to the Board, about GH¢1.4 billion of the newly released funds has been specifically set aside to settle the remaining balances owed by Licensed Buying Companies to farmers for cocoa purchased on credit.

The move comes after concerns over delayed payments to some cocoa farmers, with COCOBOD assuring producers that it is working to ensure every legitimate supplier receives what is due.

“COCOBOD is working closely with the Licensed Buying Companies to ensure that all affected farmers receive their payments,” the statement said.

It added that the Board had “instituted monitoring mechanisms to ensure that the funds reach the farmers who are owed.”

COCOBOD also expressed appreciation to cocoa farmers for their patience during the payment delays.

“The Board acknowledges the patience, resilience, and understanding demonstrated by cocoa farmers during this challenging period and wishes to assure all cocoa farmers that no farmer will be denied payment for cocoa legitimately sold through the approved cocoa purchasing system,” it stated.

Farmers who are yet to receive payment have been advised to contact the Licensed Buying Company through which they sold their cocoa, while COCOBOD says it will continue engaging all stakeholders to ensure every outstanding obligation is settled.

The Board described the latest release of funds as a demonstration of government’s commitment to protecting the welfare of cocoa farmers and sustaining Ghana’s cocoa industry.

“The release of these funds underscores the Government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of cocoa farmers and preserving the integrity of Ghana’s cocoa industry,” the statement noted.

It added that COCOBOD “remains committed to protecting farmers’ interests and ensuring that they receive the full benefits of their hard work.”

The Board further thanked cocoa farmers for their continued contribution to the economy and pledged to continue working with government and industry players to strengthen the cocoa value chain, improve farmer welfare and ensure the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa sector.

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