Ghana Beverage Awards celebrates 10th Anniversary in grand style

The 10th edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards came to a spectacular close over the weekend, celebrating a decade of excellence, innovation, and growth within Ghana’s vibrant beverage industry.

Held at the prestigious Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, the event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, corporate executives and key stakeholders for an evening of recognition, reflection and celebration.

In his opening remarks, the CEO of Global Media Alliance, the brain behind the Ghana Beverage Awards, Mr Ernest Boateng, underscored the need for the beverage sector to embrace emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He stressed that it reshapes business dynamics worldwide. He encouraged industry players to adopt AI-driven tools to predict market trends and better understand consumer preferences.

“AI has the potential to revolutionise how we operate, from predicting customer needs to improving product quality and operational efficiency,” Mr Boateng noted

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, who represented the President of the Republic as the Guest of Honour, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, congratulated the organisers for holding the fort for the past decade and creating the platform where excellence within the beverage industry is celebrated

“To the organisers of the Ghana Beverage Awards, I commend you for sustaining the platform for a good 10 years”, Hon. Ofosu-Adjare said.

She emphasised the importance of the beverage industry in contributing to the country’s economy.

From agriculture to manufacturing, retail, and hospitality, the sector touches every aspect of daily life and offers critical economic benefits.

“This industry plays a vital role in Ghana’s economic development, creating jobs and supporting livelihoods”, she mentioned.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of Product of the Year, the night's highest honour, which was awarded to Malta Guinness.

The win reaffirmed the brand’s enduring popularity, quality and strong connection with consumers across the country.

In other major categories, Bel Aqua secured the Water of the Year award, reflecting its continued dominance in the bottled water segment through consistent, high-quality delivery.

Meanwhile, Heritage Brewery was named Bar of the Year, highlighting its contribution to the hospitality and beverage experience landscape.

Coca-Cola, Bel Tamarinda, Bel Moo, Sahara Solace, Herb Afrik Gin Bitters, Castle Bridge, Vitamilk Energy, JRV Manufacturing, Baileys Original Irish Cream, Heineken, Nero Water, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff Ice, Heritage Mango Ale and EJ Pineapple Juice also earned recognitions in their respective categories, marking their significant strides within the beverage industry.

A defining moment of the night was the presentation of the Legacy Award to Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, in recognition of its sustained excellence and multiple award wins over the past ten years.

The honour celebrated not just success, but consistency, resilience and long-term impact within the industry.

“As we close tonight’s ceremony, we are reminded that the journey does not end here. The conversations, collaborations and commitments we have witnessed must continue as we work together to build a more resilient, competitive and sustainable beverage industry," Ms Wenani stated.

Over the past decade, the Ghana Beverage Awards has evolved into a credible platform that not only recognises excellence but also drives industry standards.

Through its rigorous judging process and growing influence, the scheme has encouraged innovation, improved product quality, and strengthened consumer confidence.

This 10th anniversary edition served as both a celebration of achievements and a forward-looking moment for the industry.

Organisers noted that while the journey so far has been impactful, the focus going forward will be on expanding the platform’s reach, to build a more resilient, competitive and sustainable beverage industry with stronger collaborations and commitments as the key drivers to achieving them

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