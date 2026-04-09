Ghana, Egypt move to deepen cooperation in border security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana and Egypt are exploring practical steps to strengthen cooperation in border security, counter-terrorism, and cybersecurity.
The discussions also covered possible collaboration in intelligence sharing, police training, migration management, and tackling emerging threats such as cybercrime.
This came during a courtesy call by Egypt’s Ambassador to Ghana, Wael Fathy, on the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, at his office in Accra.
The visit aimed to reinforce bilateral ties, with a strong focus on security sector collaboration.
Both sides used the meeting to reflect on the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Egypt, while identifying concrete areas for deeper cooperation, including capacity building and coordinated responses to shared security challenges.
The Minister pointed to the historic ties between the two countries, rooted in the Pan-African vision of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and Egypt’s former leader, Gamal Abdel Nasser.
He added that Ghana is keen to expand existing security partnerships, noting that such efforts support the country’s goals of maintaining national safety and promoting peaceful coexistence, while contributing to regional stability within the African Union framework.
Ambassador Fathy reaffirmed Egypt’s readiness to share its experience, particularly in managing complex border security issues and building integrated internal security systems.
The meeting ended with both sides agreeing to maintain open dialogue and expressing confidence that the talks will lead to concrete outcomes, including expanded training programmes and joint initiatives that benefit both countries.
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