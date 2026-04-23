Ghana named in U.S. car theft ring shipping stolen vehicles across the Atlantic

Car transporter in Maryland loaded with several of the recovered vehicles.

A sprawling international car theft syndicate with links to Ghana has been uncovered by U.S. authorities, raising fresh concerns about the country’s role as a destination market for stolen vehicles.

A 15-count indictment unsealed in a U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia has charged six individuals over their alleged involvement in a sophisticated operation that stole at least 20 vehicles across the Washington metropolitan area and Pennsylvania, before shipping them to buyers in the United States and Ghana.

Investigators say the case is only the tip of the iceberg.

Law enforcement agencies believe the network may be connected to the theft of more than 100 vehicles in Washington, D.C. alone, as well as over 30 others in Prince George’s County, Maryland, suggesting a much larger pipeline of stolen cars that could have ended up on Ghanaian roads.

CASE UPDATE from @FBIWFO: International Car Theft Ring Busted



A joint investigation has led to the indictment of six defendants who allegedly stole at least 20 cars and sold them to buyers in the U.S. and Ghana. The indictment follows a year-long investigation into an alleged… pic.twitter.com/poPrEyxTGc — FBI (@FBI) April 22, 2026

Authorities also executed a search warrant at an automobile storage facility in Decatur, Georgia, believed to be a key link in the illicit trade's supply chain.

According to prosecutors, the syndicate employed high-tech methods to steal vehicles — targeting mostly newer models such as Honda Civics, CRVs, and Acura TLXs and RDXs. Using electronic devices, the suspects allegedly reprogrammed vehicles to accept blank key fobs, effectively bypassing security systems.

Vehicle thefts were carried out using On-Board Diagnostics II devices that enable them to reprogram cars to accept previously blank key fobs. The above OBD2 device was recovered from a stolen vehicle in Pennsylvania in February 2025.

The stolen vehicles were then moved to storage locations, including a parking garage in Southeast Washington D.C., where they were disguised by swapping license plates and tampering with Vehicle Identification Numbers.

Investigators say the suspects also disabled GPS and Bluetooth systems to avoid detection before transporting the cars for sale, including shipments destined for Ghana.

Those charged include Jacob Hernandez, 29, of Los Angeles; Dustin Wetzel, 23, of Woodbridge, Virginia; James Young, 23, of Hyattsville, Maryland; Khobe David, 24, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; and Chance Clark, 25, of Waldorf, Maryland. A sixth suspect remains at large, with details sealed by the court.

All six face conspiracy charges to possess, transport, and sell stolen motor vehicles.

Stolen cars linked to the ring on shipping containers in Baltimore destined for Ghana.

The case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department, the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, with support from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

While the case is being prosecuted in the United States, its Ghana connection is likely to draw attention from local authorities and industry stakeholders, particularly amid ongoing concerns about the influx of stolen vehicles into West African markets.

U.S. prosecutors emphasised that the indictment is only a formal accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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