Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago launches GhanaFest® 2026 with historic first-ever Ghana flag-raising ceremony

President of Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago Effah Ameyaw, and Vice President, Caresse Ethel Adongo.

The Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago (GNC) has officially launched the 2026 GhanaFest® season with the city's first-ever ceremonial raising of the Ghanaian flag in downtown Chicago, marking Ghana's Republic Day and setting the stage for the 37th edition of one of the largest Ghanaian cultural festivals in the United States.

The landmark flag-raising ceremony, held on July 1 at Daley Plaza, brought together elected officials, community leaders, dignitaries and residents to commemorate Ghana's transition to a sovereign republic while officially launching the countdown to this year's GhanaFest®.

According to the organisers, the event marked the first time the Ghanaian flag had been ceremonially raised in downtown Chicago, highlighting the growing influence and visibility of the Ghanaian community in the city.

The 37th Annual GhanaFest® will take place on Saturday, July 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Washington Park, located at 5600 South Russell Drive in Chicago, Illinois.

This year's festival will be held under the theme, "Connecting Our Community Through Culture and Commerce," reflecting the organisers' commitment to promoting cultural appreciation, economic empowerment and community engagement.

The event is being organised by the Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago, its affiliate organisations and PassportPay.

About GhanaFest

Returning after a one-year hiatus, GhanaFest® is expected to attract more than 6,000 visitors for a day-long celebration of Ghanaian culture, featuring authentic cuisine, music, dance, fashion, arts and cultural exhibitions.

For nearly four decades, the festival has served as a platform to celebrate Ghana's rich cultural heritage while strengthening ties within the Ghanaian community and the wider African diaspora.

Originally established almost 38 years ago as a small community gathering in Jackson Park, GhanaFest® has grown into one of the largest Ghanaian cultural celebrations in the United States and has inspired similar festivals in cities with sizeable Ghanaian populations across the country and internationally.

This year's festival will feature authentic Ghanaian cuisine prepared by some of Chicagoland's leading Ghanaian restaurants and food vendors, alongside exhibitions of traditional clothing, jewellery, artwork, beauty products and handcrafted items.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore cultural and educational exhibitions highlighting Ghana's history and traditions, as well as a marketplace showcasing artisans, local businesses and community organisations.

Family-friendly activities have also been planned at the Youth Village, including dance competitions, Ghana-themed trivia, games, bounce houses and other interactive experiences.

The festival programme will include live performances by internationally acclaimed musicians and entertainers, as well as the much-anticipated Parade of Chiefs and Queen Mothers representing all 16 regions of Ghana.

The celebration will conclude with an evening concert featuring performances for audiences of all ages.

The organisers say this year's festival builds on efforts to strengthen partnerships and broaden engagement beyond the Ghanaian community.

Under the leadership of GNC President Effah Ameyaw, who is serving his first year in office, the Council has prioritised expanding collaboration with businesses, organisations and communities to promote cultural exchange and increase awareness of Ghanaian heritage.

PassportPay, one of the event's principal sponsors, says supporting GhanaFest® aligns with its commitment to community development and economic empowerment.

"At PassportPay, we believe that investing in communities is just as important as investing in innovation," said Kofi Conduah, Founder of PassportPay.

"GhanaFest® is a remarkable celebration of culture, entrepreneurship, and community that brings together people from all walks of life. We are proud to sponsor an event that not only honours the rich heritage of the Ghanaian community but also creates opportunities for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and families to connect and thrive. Supporting GhanaFest® aligns with our mission of empowering communities through meaningful partnerships and helping build stronger economic opportunities for generations to come."

Tickets for the festival are now available online here.

About the Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago

The Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago is a community-based organisation dedicated to promoting unity, civic engagement, cultural preservation and the advancement of Ghanaians across the Greater Chicago area.

Through advocacy, cultural programming and strategic partnerships, the Council continues to strengthen the Ghanaian community while promoting Ghana's heritage and contributions in the United States.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.