Ghana records GH¢148.3bn trade surplus in 2025 as gold dominates exports

Tema Port

Ghana recorded a strong performance in international merchandise trade in 2025, posting a trade surplus of GH¢148.3 billion (US$11.5 billion), more than three times the surplus recorded in 2024, driven largely by gold exports and expanding trade relations across global markets.

The latest Annual International Merchandise Trade Statistics Report released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) showed that the country's total trade value reached GH¢654.7 billion (US$52.5 billion) in 2025.

According to the report, total exports amounted to GH¢401.5 billion (US$32.0 billion), significantly outpacing imports, which stood at GH¢253.2 billion (US$20.5 billion). The resulting trade surplus represents one of Ghana's strongest trade performances in recent years.

Gold continued to dominate Ghana's export basket, generating GH¢252.4 billion and accounting for nearly 63 percent of the country's total export earnings in 2025. Together with cocoa products and mineral fuels, the three commodities contributed 85.9 percent of Ghana's total exports during the year.

The report highlights Ghana's continued dependence on primary commodities despite efforts to diversify exports, with gold remaining the country's single largest foreign exchange earner.

Ghana also strengthened its global trade footprint in 2025 by increasing the number of countries it traded with. The country imported goods from 216 countries, up from 211 in 2024, while exports reached 163 countries compared to 155 in the previous year.

Asia remained Ghana's largest trading region, reflecting the country's growing commercial ties with Asian economies. Trade with African countries, however, remained favourable to Ghana, with exports to the continent more than twice the value of imports from African nations, reinforcing Ghana's position as a net exporter within Africa.

The Ghana Statistical Service reported that the country recorded a trade surplus of GH¢34.7 billion with African countries in 2025.

Food exports also experienced significant growth during the period, driven by increased exports of cocoa products, cashew nuts, tuna and shea products. At the same time, food imports declined slightly, suggesting improved performance in some segments of Ghana's agricultural and agro-processing sectors.

On the import front, China maintained its position as Ghana's largest source of imports in 2025, with imports from the Asian giant exceeding GH¢57 billion.

Fuel products continued to account for a substantial share of the country's import bill. Diesel and petrol imports alone exceeded GH¢51 billion during the year, underscoring Ghana's continued reliance on imported petroleum products despite domestic refining efforts.

Government Statistician, Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, said the figures contained in the 2025 Annual International Merchandise Trade Statistics Report reflect the country's expanding participation in global trade and its growing export competitiveness, particularly within the African market.

The report further points to the importance of commodity exports in sustaining Ghana's trade surplus, while highlighting opportunities for export diversification and value addition to strengthen the country's long-term trade resilience.

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