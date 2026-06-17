May 2026 PPI increases sharply to 5.8%

The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for May 2026, increased sharply to 5.8%, up from 2.7% in April 2026, representing a 3.1 percentage point increase. The data released by the Ghana Statistical Service showed that prices at the production level went up sharply, year on year basis.

On a month-on-month basis, the Producer Price Inflation decreased by 1.4%, indicating a short-term easing in price pressures between April and May 2026.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the increase in the year-on-year producer inflation was largely driven by Mining and Quarrying, the largest Sub-sector, with a weight of 43.7%, which rose significantly from 5.6% in April to 11.0% in May 2026.

The Manufacturing sub-sector, which makes up 35.0% of the PPI weights, increased from -0.7%in April to 0.7% May 2026, representing a rise of 1.4 percentage points.

Similarly, the Transport and Storage sub-sector increased slightly from -6.6% in April to 7.7% in May 2026, indicating a reversal of earlier price declines.

Providing some recommendations for consumers the Ghana Statistical advised households to compare prices across outlets and take advantage of promotions or discounts, particularly on durable and household goods, to mitigate the gradual impact of rising production costs on retail prices.

For businesses, the Ghana Statistical Service said the modest year-on-year increase in the PPI signals emerging upward pressure on input costs in the medium term.

The Ghana Statistical Service advised firms to consider securing key inputs through forward contracts or bulk purchasing where feasible.

The service advised government to strengthen inflation monitoring and surveillance, particularly along supply chains, to track cost pass-through risks. Close monitoring of key sectors such as mining, transport, and manufacturing remains important for managing inflationary pressures.

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