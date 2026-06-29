Ghana School of Law postpones June 29 examinations due to Accra flooding and heavy rainfall

The Ghana School of Law (GSL) has postponed examinations scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2026, following heavy rainfall and flooding that disrupted movement across several parts of Accra, including areas around the examination centre.

In a notice issued to students on Monday morning, Management said it had closely monitored weather conditions over the previous two hours and, after consultations with the Chair of the Independent Examinations Committee (IEC), decided to delay the examinations in the interest of students' safety.

Management urged students not to endanger themselves by attempting to travel through floodwaters or heavy rainfall to reach the examination venue.

The School assured students that no one would be disadvantaged as a result of the weather conditions.

"No student will be disadvantaged with respect to the examinations as a result of this act of God," the notice stated.

It further explained that examinations would not begin until weather conditions had improved and students had been given sufficient time to travel safely should the examinations proceed later in the day.

Students were advised to monitor their official email accounts, mobile phones, WhatsApp, the School's official website and its social media platforms for subsequent announcements.

"Your safety remains our highest priority. We appreciate your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we continue to monitor the situation," Management said.

The postponement comes after heavy rains on Monday morning triggered flooding in several parts of Accra, disrupting transportation, commercial activities and access to public institutions.

The flooding followed earlier weather advisories warning of heavy rainfall and the likelihood of flash floods in parts of southern Ghana.

Several roads across the capital became waterlogged, leaving commuters stranded and affecting the operations of businesses and public institutions.

The Ghana School of Law said it would continue monitoring the situation and communicate further decisions to students as conditions improve.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.