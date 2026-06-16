Ghana-South Africa Business Chamber condemns xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians

The Ghana-South Africa Business Chamber has condemned recent xenophobic attacks against Ghanaians and other African nationals in parts of South Africa, describing the incidents as deeply troubling and inconsistent with the principles of African unity and solidarity.

In a statement signed by its President, Tony Sekyere, the Chamber said it had noted "with deep concern and disappointment" reports and disturbing images emerging from parts of South Africa involving acts of violence, intimidation, and attacks against foreign nationals, including members of the Ghanaian community.

According to the Chamber, the incidents have generated widespread anxiety, anger, and distress among Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

"The concerns being expressed by citizens, community groups, and affected families are understandable, particularly given the longstanding friendship, solidarity, and shared history that Ghana and South Africa have enjoyed over many decades," the statement said.

The Chamber said it "categorically condemns these acts of violence and outright disrespect of human rights" and expressed support for Ghanaians who have raised concerns over the plight of affected persons.

It commended the Government of Ghana for engaging South African authorities through diplomatic channels and urged both governments to continue discussions with urgency.

"We commend the Government of Ghana for engaging the South African authorities through diplomatic channels and urge that these engagements continue with the urgency and seriousness the situation demands," the statement noted.

The Chamber also revealed that it had engaged the South African High Commission in Ghana, calling on the mission to ensure that the South African government takes all necessary measures to protect vulnerable communities and foreign nationals.

It further urged authorities to "bring perpetrators of xenophobic attacks to justice in accordance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa."

The statement stressed that Ghanaians have traditionally regarded South Africa as both a strategic economic partner and a sister African nation, making the attacks particularly concerning.

"It is therefore deeply troubling when fellow Africans become targets of hostility, discrimination, or violence based solely on their nationality or origin," the Chamber stated.

While expressing profound concern over the developments, the Chamber appealed for calm and restraint, warning against retaliatory actions that could further damage relations between the two countries.

"We strongly discourage retaliation, inflammatory rhetoric, or actions that may further strain the longstanding relations between the peoples of Ghana and South Africa," it said, adding that "constructive engagement, respect for the rule of law, and continued diplomatic dialogue remain the most effective means of addressing these challenges."

The Chamber reiterated its belief that xenophobia has no place on the continent and called on Africans to uphold the values of Pan-Africanism.

"Our continent's future depends on greater cooperation, integration, and mutual respect among its people. The principles of Pan-Africanism, which have historically united our nations, must continue to guide our collective response to issues that threaten African solidarity," the statement said.

The Chamber expressed solidarity with all victims of the attacks and extended sympathies to affected families, businesses, and communities.

At what it described as a critical moment, it called on Africans to reject division and embrace unity.

"We call upon all Africans to reject division and embrace the values of unity, dignity, and mutual respect that bind us together as one people and one continent," the statement concluded.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.