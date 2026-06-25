Ghana to host Lausanne Workplace Forum 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is set to become the focal point of a major continental gathering of Christian professionals, business leaders and workplace influencers when it hosts the Lausanne Workplace Forum (LWF) 2026 from August 6 to 9 at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.
The event, being organised by the Lausanne Movement–Ghana, is expected to bring together Christian professionals, entrepreneurs, executives, emerging leaders and change-makers from across Africa, the Middle East and other parts of the world to examine the intersection of faith, leadership, ethics, innovation and workplace impact.
Organisers describe the forum as more than a conventional conference, characterising it as a strategic movement designed to equip Christians to transform their workplaces into platforms for influence, mission and national development.
According to the Lausanne Movement–Ghana, the forum will focus on helping participants apply Christian values and principles in business, governance, education, healthcare, technology and other sectors of society.
The event is expected to provide opportunities for networking, leadership development, mentorship and practical discussions on how faith can influence decision-making and ethical conduct in the workplace.
Organisers say the gathering will encourage participants to view their professions not merely as careers but as callings capable of driving societal transformation.
The forum will feature a number of prominent Christian leaders and speakers from across the continent and beyond.
Among those expected to address participants are the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye; renowned medical missionary and healthcare leader Dr Joshua Bogunjoko; theologian and leadership expert Dr Femi Adeleye; and development professional Dr Delphine Fanfon.
Other speakers include businessman and Christian leader Samson Adoungbe and corporate executive Abla Marsoperh, alongside several other respected leaders from around the world.
The Lausanne Movement is a global Christian network that seeks to connect and mobilise Christians worldwide for evangelism, discipleship and societal transformation.
Hosting the forum in Ghana is expected to reinforce the country’s growing reputation as a centre for international religious, leadership and development conferences.
The event is also expected to stimulate conversations around ethical leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation and nation-building at a time when many African countries are seeking solutions to governance, economic and social challenges.
The organisers have invited professionals, entrepreneurs, students and emerging leaders to participate in the forum, which they describe as an “epic gathering of remarkable reformers of the marketplace.”
Registration details and additional information are available through the forum’s official platform, while interested participants can also contact organisers directly for enquiries.
The campaign is being supported by the Multimedia Group Limited.
The Lausanne Workplace Forum 2026 is expected to attract hundreds of delegates from across Africa and beyond, making it one of the most significant faith-and-work gatherings to be hosted in Ghana this year.
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