Ghana TVET service opens nationwide recruitment for teaching and non-teaching staff

The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training Service (GTVETS) has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise for both teaching and non-teaching staff for the 2026 employment cycle.

The recruitment process officially commenced on Friday, May 8, 2026, following the grant of financial clearance by the Ministry of Finance. The exercise is being conducted in collaboration with the Public Services Commission.

Available positions have been grouped into two main categories — teaching and non-teaching roles.

For teaching appointments, vacancies include Senior Tutor/Facilitator and Tutor positions. Applicants seeking appointment as Senior Tutor/Facilitator are required to possess at least a Master’s degree in Technology, Engineering, Education, Social Sciences, or a related field, in addition to a professional education qualification and a minimum of one year’s post-Bachelor’s work experience.

Candidates applying for Tutor positions must hold at least a Bachelor’s degree in Technology, Engineering, or a related discipline, together with a professional qualification in Education.

The non-teaching category includes vacancies in administration, catering, security, transport, and facility support services. Available roles include Administrative Managers, Assistant Managers, Senior Assistants, Matrons, Catering Officers, Security Guards, Drivers, and Cleaners.

Qualification requirements vary depending on the position, ranging from BECE and WASSCE certificates for entry-level roles to Master’s degrees for senior appointments.

According to the Service, applicants must possess the relevant academic and professional qualifications and be willing to work in any part of the country. Candidates are also expected to have completed National Service, where applicable, and successfully pass the required competitive interview process.

Application Process

Interested applicants can obtain and submit forms in person at the Ghana TVET Service Headquarters, located at 44 Boundary Road, East Legon, Accra. Applications may also be submitted online through the Service’s approved recruitment portal at https://tvets.organiseteam.com.

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 22, 2026.

GTVETS has also advised the public to avoid individuals demanding money in exchange for recruitment assistance, adding that the process is strictly transparent, fair, and merit-based.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.