Ghana, UAE agree to deepen energy and investment cooperation

President John Mahama and United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have agreed to strengthen strategic energy cooperation between Ghana and the UAE.

There are plans for potential investment in oil and gas storage infrastructure in Ghana.

The discussions took place on Wednesday, May 6, on the sidelines of the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” summit at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, where both leaders also reviewed broader areas of bilateral cooperation.

According to details from the meeting, the two leaders expressed commitment to deepening ties in energy, trade, investment, technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence, with a shared focus on sustainable development.

They also explored diversifying energy sources, including increased cooperation on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and solar power, to reduce reliance on crude oil and strengthen energy security.

The leaders further discussed ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, expressing concern over the impact of conflict and calling for a swift resolution to hostilities between the United States and Iran.

They noted that restoring peace would allow greater global focus on development and innovation.

President Mahama and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the longstanding relations between Ghana and the UAE, with the Emirati leader describing Ghana as a peaceful and stable democracy with strong investment potential.

Both leaders expressed optimism that the renewed partnership would translate into tangible economic benefits and long-term cooperation in key strategic sectors.

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