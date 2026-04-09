Ghana, Ukraine strengthen ties to boost agricultural productivity

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has moved to enhance international collaboration in agriculture as the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, welcomed a senior delegation from Ukraine for high-level talks.
The discussions centred on advancing Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda through cooperation between Ukraine’s “Food from Ukraine” initiative and Ghana’s “Feed Ghana Programme,” with a focus on improving food security and driving poverty reduction.
Minister Opoku highlighted the potential benefits of the partnership, noting that the Feed Ghana Programme remains pivotal to achieving national food self-sufficiency while supporting economic growth.
Investment opportunities in storage, processing, value addition, and access to high-quality seeds were also explored to boost productivity across the sector.
Plans under consideration include distributing five million seed packets to vulnerable farmers and potentially establishing a wheat flour processing plant in Ghana, marking tangible steps to strengthen the country’s agricultural infrastructure.
The Minister, together with Ukrainian representative Denys Bashlyk, reaffirmed their governments’ commitment to deepening the partnership, building on an existing Memorandum of Cooperation that both sides believe could significantly transform Ghana’s agricultural landscape.
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