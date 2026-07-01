Ghanaian extradited to US admits role in $4.4m romance fraud, agrees to pay restitution

A Ghanaian national extradited to the United States has admitted his involvement in a romance and inheritance fraud conspiracy and agreed to pay approximately $4.4 million in restitution, representing the financial losses suffered by victims, as part of his plea agreement.

Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, who also goes by the name "Dada Joe Remix," pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud last week, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Boateng was arrested in Ghana on an extradition warrant on May 27, 2025, and extradited to the United States the following month. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

According to his plea agreement, Boateng and his co-conspirators ran the fraud scheme from 2013 through March 2023, targeting elderly victims in Arizona and other parts of the United States.

Prosecutors say the co-conspirators posed as romantic partners with victims through online dating platforms, text messages and other electronic communications. They also falsely claimed to have received an "inheritance" of gold and jewels, telling victims that taxes and other fees needed to be paid before the items could be released to them.

Boateng's sentencing has been scheduled for September 8, 2026, before United States District Judge Angela M. Martinez.

The case involved cooperation between American and Ghanaian authorities. The U.S. Attorney's Office credited the FBI Legal Attaché in Accra, Ghana's Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and the Ghana Police Service's INTERPOL unit for their support in securing the extradition, alongside the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs.

The FBI's Phoenix Division, through its Sierra Vista office, investigated the case, while the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona in Tucson is prosecuting it.

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