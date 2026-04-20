Ghanaian Silas Boateng elected President of the Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association

A Ghanaian, Silas Boateng, has been elected as the President of the Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association

As President, he represents all young barristers called to the Bar of England and Wales at Middle Temple.

The Honourable Society of Middle Temple is one of the four historic Inns of Court in England and Wales, with the exclusive authority to call students to the Bar of England and Wales.

The election was held on 7th April 2026, with results officially announced on 20th April 2026, where Silas Boateng emerged victorious. Before he was elected President, he served as Vice President of the Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association (2025–2026).

Silas Boateng, who was born in Ghana, obtained his LLB from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2020. He subsequently pursued the Bar Course in the United Kingdom at the University of Law, and was successfully called to the Bar of England and Wales at Middle Temple. He joined the Honourable Society of Middle Temple in 2021.

Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association (MTYBA) is an organisation of young barristers whose role is to help ease the transition from Middle Temple students into the first seven years of practice at the Bar.

It has three aims: to assist those who have been called but who have yet to obtain pupillage; to encourage and support members undergoing pupillage; and to support young (though not necessarily in age) barristers in their first seven years of practice.

MTYBA endeavours to represent the interests of Middle Temple's young barristers at every stage, with a particularly keen focus on acting as a voice for young barristers on issues touching the profession as a whole.

MTYBA regularly puts on a range of events, highlights opportunities and hosts competitions for its members. All that is done in the hope that they can help Middle Templars as they set out on the path to becoming successful barristers.

Throughout his academic and professional journey, Silas Boateng has demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership and service.

Leadership Positions Held by Silas Boateng:

President, Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association (Current – England & Wales)

Vice President, Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association (2025–2026 – England & Wales)

Debate Officer, Middle Temple Students’ Association (2022–2023 – England & Wales)

Chair, Disciplinary Committee, GIMPA SRC (2019–2020 – Ghana)

Justice, Judicial Council, GIMPA SRC (2018–2019 – Ghana)

President, GIMPA NCCE Constitutional Club (2017–2018 – Ghana)

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.