Ghana’s Diamond Rackets stun Kenya with 2026 Billie Jean Cup opening win

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s women’s tennis team, the Diamond Rackets, made a stunning start to the 2026 Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup Africa Group III campaign after beating second-seeded Kenya 3-0 in their opening tie on Monday, July 13.
Ranked 11th heading into the tournament, Ghana produced a commanding performance against the continent’s second-ranked seed at the National Tennis Centre to underline their ambition of securing promotion.
Gwendolyn Duvor Klu gave Ghana the perfect start, beating Roselida Asumwa 6-2, 6-3 in the opening singles rubber.
Sisu-Makena Tomegah then sealed the tie in the second singles match, overcoming Stacy Chepkemei Yego 7-6(7), 6-4 in a closely contested encounter.
The Ghanaian pair of Klu and Tomegah completed the clean sweep in the doubles rubber, defeating the Kenyan duo 6-1, 6-4 to secure a memorable opening victory.
The result follows a week-long residential training camp in Accra, where head coach Bernard Ashitey Armaah focused on sharpening the team’s technical abilities and strengthening their mental approach ahead of the competition.
Ghana’s triumph also continues the country’s recent progress in international tennis, following the men’s Davis Cup team’s promotion earlier this year.
The Diamond Rackets will now turn their attention to their remaining Pool B fixtures against Tunisia and Algeria as they continue their push for promotion to the Europe/Africa Group II in 2027.
The BJK Cup Africa Group III tournament runs until July 18, with the top two nations earning promotion.
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