GhIPSS pays GH¢14.58m dividend to BoG for 2025

The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) has formally presented its 2025 dividend of GH¢14.58 million to the Bank of Ghana, its sole shareholder.

The presentation ceremony, held at The Bank Square, follows the successful conclusion of GhIPSS’ Annual General Meeting.

Welcoming the Board and Management of GhIPSS, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, said the ceremony marks “an important governance milestone, providing the opportunity for GhIPSS to formally present its approved dividend to its sole shareholder.”

He congratulated the Board, Management and Staff “on another successful year and for their continued commitment to strengthening Ghana’s national payments infrastructure and supporting the growth of the country’s digital financial ecosystem.”

In closing, the Governor formally received the dividend and commended GhIPSS for its performance: “I commend the Board, Management and Staff of GhIPSS for this achievement and for their continued commitment to operational excellence, innovation and sound corporate governance".

"As a shareholder, we appreciate not only the financial return presented today but also the value GhIPSS continues to create through the development of secure, resilient and interoperable payment infrastructure that supports Ghana’s financial sector and the broader economy.”

Dr. Asiama encouraged the Board and Management “to remain focused on sustaining this performance and advancing the strategic priorities that will position GhIPSS for continued success.”

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