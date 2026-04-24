Obituary

Gladys Ablavi Dogbey aka Adator

  24 April 2026 8:32pm
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Torgbi Gbanaglo Asafo III of Abor, Torgbui Shikabli III of Tsiame, Torgbui Gadziewor II of Kpegagbor, Torgbui Gbugbor Tey VII, Mama Ngorgbe I of Abor, Agbotadua Akormu, Fiator A.Y. Jim-Fugar, Regent Ritch Gokah of Dordzeavudzi Atrifo Stool, Fometato Joseph Gborgla, Ekpega Awaga, Fella Dogbey, Hayford Agbenya, regret to announce the death of their beloved.

GLADYS ABLAVI DOGBEY aka ADATOR

AGED: 89 YEARS

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS

FAMILY VIGIL: Friday 1st May, 2026

BURIAL SERVICE: Sat. 2nd May, 2026, by Church of the Lord Brotherhood Int'l at 12 pm at Aborvia

INTERMENT: Sat. 2nd May, 2026 at Kporzuklu Family Cemetery, Thanksgiving Service: Sun. 3rd May, 2026 at Church of the Lord Brotherhood, Abor at 9 am

CHILDREN: Kudzo Seade-Tema, Mawulie Seade - Abor, Koranteng Dablake (deceased), Kwasi Dablake (deceased), Innocentia Xorlali Fugah-Asamankese

STEP CHILDREN: George Seade, Gladys Fugah, Prosper Fugah, Mama Ngorgbe, Juliet Fugah, Charlotte Fugah, Rose Fugah, Moses Fugah, Emmanuel Fugah, Robert Kofi Fugah, Mercy Fugah Doamekpor, Godwin Fugah.

GRAND CHILDREN: 11

GREAT GRAND CHILDREN: 14

ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHIZERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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