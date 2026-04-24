Audio By Carbonatix
Torgbi Gbanaglo Asafo III of Abor, Torgbui Shikabli III of Tsiame, Torgbui Gadziewor II of Kpegagbor, Torgbui Gbugbor Tey VII, Mama Ngorgbe I of Abor, Agbotadua Akormu, Fiator A.Y. Jim-Fugar, Regent Ritch Gokah of Dordzeavudzi Atrifo Stool, Fometato Joseph Gborgla, Ekpega Awaga, Fella Dogbey, Hayford Agbenya, regret to announce the death of their beloved.
GLADYS ABLAVI DOGBEY aka ADATOR
AGED: 89 YEARS
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS
FAMILY VIGIL: Friday 1st May, 2026
BURIAL SERVICE: Sat. 2nd May, 2026, by Church of the Lord Brotherhood Int'l at 12 pm at Aborvia
INTERMENT: Sat. 2nd May, 2026 at Kporzuklu Family Cemetery, Thanksgiving Service: Sun. 3rd May, 2026 at Church of the Lord Brotherhood, Abor at 9 am
CHILDREN: Kudzo Seade-Tema, Mawulie Seade - Abor, Koranteng Dablake (deceased), Kwasi Dablake (deceased), Innocentia Xorlali Fugah-Asamankese
STEP CHILDREN: George Seade, Gladys Fugah, Prosper Fugah, Mama Ngorgbe, Juliet Fugah, Charlotte Fugah, Rose Fugah, Moses Fugah, Emmanuel Fugah, Robert Kofi Fugah, Mercy Fugah Doamekpor, Godwin Fugah.
GRAND CHILDREN: 11
GREAT GRAND CHILDREN: 14
ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHIZERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED
Latest Stories
-
Akyem Abuakwa State Council declares Etweresohene persona non grata at all palaces in Okyeman
52 minutes
-
Ghana’s democracy is a reality, not an illusion – Prof Lumumba
1 hour
-
Julius Debrah’s 60-year Journey: From Akorabo’s classrooms to Okaishie to the Flagstaff House
1 hour
-
Parliament backs Ghana Gas amid rising output, tariff concerns
1 hour
-
Mad. Florence Dugbanorkuor Sappor, aka Sister Korkor
1 hour
-
10 arrested as anti-galamsey taskforce seizes excavator, changfang machines in Oda River Forest Reserve raid
1 hour
-
Mrs. Love Dzidzor Fugar-Amedorme
1 hour
-
Gladys Ablavi Dogbey aka Adator
2 hours
-
GIHOC shines with triple victory at 10th Ghana Beverage Awards
2 hours
-
GETFund awards GH¢400m contract for equipping new KNUST Teaching Hospital
2 hours
-
UPSA Champions merit, dignity, and decent work at Labour Day public lecture
2 hours
-
GPHA exploring funding opportunities to complete Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal
2 hours
-
US justice department drops probe into Fed chairman Jerome Powell
2 hours
-
AIDS Commission defends condom and lubricant distribution amid LGBTQ+ claims
2 hours
-
Phone privacy or trust crisis – The Brotherhood explores hidden tensions shaping modern relationships
2 hours