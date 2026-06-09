HP News 9 | International

Gold extends falls on rising Treasury yields

Source: Reuters  
  9 June 2026 3:05am
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Gold prices eased for a third straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by rising Treasury yields, while the Middle East conflict kept inflation and rate-hike concerns elevated.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,319.98 per ounce by 0100 GMT. Bullion hit a more than two-month low on Monday.

* U.S. gold futures ​for August delivery were down 0.4% at $4,344.30.

* Yields on ​the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note were at a ⁠two-week high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold.

* ​Iran and Israel said on Monday they had halted attacks on each ​other after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, though Tehran warned it would resume hostilities if Israel continued to hit Hezbollah in Lebanon.

* ​Goldman Sachs said it expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to ​keep interest rates unchanged through 2026 and delay rate cuts until 2027, citing ‌stronger ⁠economic activity and jobs growth.

* Traders are now pricing in a more than 70% chance of a Fed rate hike by December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. FEDWATCH

* Citi cut its ​near-term gold price ​target to $4,000 ⁠per ounce from $4,300 on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates this year. It said bullion's recent strength ​was hard to sustain without continued strong physical ​demand.

* ⁠SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5% to 929.62 metric tons on Friday.

* Spot ⁠silver fell ​0.6% to $67.84 per ounce, platinum lost ​0.2% to $1,750.33, while palladium rose 0.6% to $1,211.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600Germany Industrial Output MM Apr
0600Germany Industrial Production YY SA Apr
1230US Industrial Trade $ Apr
1400US Existing ​Hom Sales May

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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