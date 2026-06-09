Gold extends falls on rising Treasury yields

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Gold prices eased for a third straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by rising Treasury yields, while the Middle East conflict kept inflation and rate-hike concerns elevated.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,319.98 per ounce by 0100 GMT. Bullion hit a more than two-month low on Monday.
* U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down 0.4% at $4,344.30.
* Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note were at a two-week high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold.
* Iran and Israel said on Monday they had halted attacks on each other after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, though Tehran warned it would resume hostilities if Israel continued to hit Hezbollah in Lebanon.
* Goldman Sachs said it expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged through 2026 and delay rate cuts until 2027, citing stronger economic activity and jobs growth.
* Traders are now pricing in a more than 70% chance of a Fed rate hike by December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. FEDWATCH
* Citi cut its near-term gold price target to $4,000 per ounce from $4,300 on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates this year. It said bullion's recent strength was hard to sustain without continued strong physical demand.
* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5% to 929.62 metric tons on Friday.
* Spot silver fell 0.6% to $67.84 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2% to $1,750.33, while palladium rose 0.6% to $1,211.
|DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
|0600
|Germany Industrial Output MM Apr
|0600
|Germany Industrial Production YY SA Apr
|1230
|US Industrial Trade $ Apr
|1400
|US Existing Hom Sales May
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