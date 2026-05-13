GoldBlock Party launches ‘Purple’ festival brand after six years in Ghana

GoldBlock Party is marking six years of community-driven entertainment experiences in Ghana with the launch of a new festival brand, Purple, aimed at celebrating African dance music, youth culture, and creative expression.

The new initiative signals a broader expansion for the Accra-based cultural platform as it seeks to connect African entertainment spaces with diaspora audiences through a more global festival experience.

Organisers describe Purple as a multi-layered cultural platform that blends music, fashion, food, visual arts, and nightlife culture, with African dance music serving as its core identity.

Although the concept is rooted in Ghana through GoldBlock Party’s six-year presence in Accra, the festival will officially debut in Lagos before making its first Ghana appearance in Accra.

Future editions are also planned for Abuja, Houston, and New York City as part of what organisers describe as a long-term international rollout.

Speaking on the vision behind the project, Ewurama Dadson, project operations lead for Ghana, said Purple is intended to offer audiences a more immersive and intentional cultural experience.

“At its core, Purple is about celebrating African dance music culture in a way that feels immersive, intentional, and globally connected,” she said.

The festival will spotlight genres currently shaping nightlife and festival culture across Africa, including Afrobeats, Amapiano, Gqom, Afro House, 3-step, Electronic Fusion, Ghanapiano, and other emerging alternative dance sounds.

The Accra edition is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at the Underbridge Annex in East Legon and will feature South African DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa as the headline act.

Other artistes and performers announced for the lineup include Eeque, Jnr SA, Kojo Manuel, DJ Millzy, Afrolektra, Que Soundz, DJ Williamo, Michael Nichols, Tim Jeezy, and Jazzwrld x Thukuthela.

Organisers say Purple is also being positioned as a broader creative ecosystem that will collaborate with players in fashion, media, food, and the wider creative arts industry.

The move comes at a time when Ghana and other African countries continue to position music and culture as key drivers of tourism, youth employment, and the continent’s growing creative economy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.