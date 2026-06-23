GoldBod cracks down on delayed gold purchase bookings

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has issued a compliance notice directing all licensed gold buyers to ensure the prompt booking of gold purchases.
It warned that failure to comply will attract sanctions under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).
In a directive issued on June 23, 2026, GoldBod stated that, with immediate effect, every licensed gold buyer must communicate the details of any gold purchase transaction to its financing Tier 2 Buyer or Aggregator within five minutes of completing the purchase.
The communication may be made through a telephone call, text message or any other approved channel for the purpose of booking the transaction.
The Board clarified that gold purchase bookings may only be undertaken during the approved trading period, which begins each morning and ends at 8:00 p.m. on every trading day.
It further directed all licensed gold buyers to issue receipts immediately after completing each transaction, with every receipt clearly indicating the exact time of purchase along with other relevant details.
GoldBod also stressed the importance of proper record-keeping, requiring buyers to maintain all purchase receipts and supporting transaction records and make them available for inspection upon request by the Board or its authorised officers.
The measures are intended to strengthen transparency, accountability and oversight within the gold trading sector.
According to the notice, failure to promptly book transactions, maintain proper records, issue receipts containing the required information or comply with any aspect of the directive will constitute a breach of Section 64(1)(c) and (2) of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025.
GoldBod warned that offenders will face the sanctions and enforcement measures prescribed under the law and urged all licensed gold buyers to comply fully and immediately with the directive.
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