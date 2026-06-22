GoldBod introduces measures to enhance accountability in ASM gold sector

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced new measures aimed at improving accountability and market confidence in the country's artisanal and small-scale mining gold sector following discussions with licensed gold traders.
The engagement was organised as part of ongoing efforts to reform gold trading practices and ensure that transactions are conducted in a manner consistent with global industry standards.
GoldBod indicated that the measures are intended to benefit miners, traders and the wider economy.
Among the initiatives discussed was the adoption of the LBMA pricing formula and trading window to guide gold pricing.
The Board said the measure would provide a more transparent framework for determining prices and help eliminate inconsistencies in the market.
Gold traders were also encouraged to ensure that all transactions are properly recorded and processed within the approved pricing window.
GoldBod noted that enhanced record-keeping and transaction monitoring would improve transparency and strengthen investor confidence in the sector.
The Board reiterated its commitment to promoting ethical gold trading practices and building a responsible ASM industry that creates value for Ghanaian miners while positioning the country's gold sector for greater participation in global markets.
Latest Stories
-
Akatsi South Assembly suspends Acting Social Welfare Director over delayed LEAP payments
3 minutes
-
NSA releases postings for 18,617 nurses and midwives for 2026/27 service year
6 minutes
-
Photos: NDC names national headquarters after Jerry John Rawlings on 79th birthday
6 minutes
-
Projects are five times more likely to succeed when complexity is managed effectively- PMI research finds
9 minutes
-
School heads will fully comply with ban on extravagant graduation celebrations – CHASS
29 minutes
-
Adwoa Safo was serving court injunction when shooting occurred – Family
37 minutes
-
CSOs back CRC proposals on environmental governance, urge implementation roadmap
45 minutes
-
GoldBod moves to align gold trading with international standards
52 minutes
-
GoldBod introduces measures to enhance accountability in ASM gold sector
53 minutes
-
GoldBod engages licensed traders to promote transparency in gold trade
57 minutes
-
Musician KooKusi’s ‘This Ability EP’ accepted into prestigious European mental health arts catalogue
1 hour
-
Falling gold prices raise concerns over Ghana’s economic outlook
1 hour
-
CUTS calls on government to increase allocation to Road Fund in 2026 Mid-Year Budget
1 hour
-
Daboya–Mankarigu residents urge Roads Minister to intervene in delayed road project
1 hour
-
Police summon Kwadwo Safo Akofena over shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP
1 hour