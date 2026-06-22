GoldBod introduces measures to enhance accountability in ASM gold sector

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced new measures aimed at improving accountability and market confidence in the country's artisanal and small-scale mining gold sector following discussions with licensed gold traders.

The engagement was organised as part of ongoing efforts to reform gold trading practices and ensure that transactions are conducted in a manner consistent with global industry standards.

GoldBod indicated that the measures are intended to benefit miners, traders and the wider economy.

Among the initiatives discussed was the adoption of the LBMA pricing formula and trading window to guide gold pricing.

The Board said the measure would provide a more transparent framework for determining prices and help eliminate inconsistencies in the market.

Gold traders were also encouraged to ensure that all transactions are properly recorded and processed within the approved pricing window.

GoldBod noted that enhanced record-keeping and transaction monitoring would improve transparency and strengthen investor confidence in the sector.

The Board reiterated its commitment to promoting ethical gold trading practices and building a responsible ASM industry that creates value for Ghanaian miners while positioning the country's gold sector for greater participation in global markets.

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