GoldBod loss denial is “technical sleight of hand” – Akosua Manu

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Advisor on Gender and Social Protection to NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Akosua Manu, has rejected GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi’s challenge for Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to identify a page in the institution’s accounts showing that it made a loss.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 19, Akosua Manu argued that the challenge was based on what she described as a “technical sleight of hand” intended to shift attention away from the financial losses associated with the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP).
She cited the IMF Ghana Country Report, particularly paragraphs 13 and 14, which she said documented losses of more than US$1.7 billion in 2025, equivalent to 1.5% of GDP.
Akosua Manu explained that although the losses were recorded on the Bank of Ghana’s balance sheet, the central bank provided the financial backing for the gold purchases during the period, while GoldBod was responsible for executing the programme.
She also pointed to the IMF report’s reference to service and assay fees paid to GoldBod as one of the factors contributing to the losses.
“Claiming victory because the loss sits on the Central Bank’s balance sheet while the operations were run under GoldBod is textbook gaslighting,” Akosua Manu said.
“You cannot run a programme, pile up over $1.7 billion in losses for Ghanaian taxpayers and the BoG, and then pretend the numbers don’t belong to you.” She added that the DGPP was scheduled to be fully transferred to GoldBod from July 1, 2026, concluding: “FACTS OVER SPINNING. That lie should be rejected!”
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