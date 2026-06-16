Gomoa Dabenyi under siege by cobras, robbers amid prolonged power outage

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Gomoa Dabenyi New Site in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region say they are living in fear following a prolonged power outage that has left the community vulnerable to crime and attacks from dangerous animals.
According to residents, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected the community from the national grid due to what officials described as excessive load on a transformer serving the area.
They say they were assured that electricity would be restored the following day, but several days later, the community remains in darkness.
The blackout is said to be affecting more than 800 residents, with many expressing concerns about their safety, particularly at night.
Speaking to Adom News, some residents alleged that the absence of electricity has exposed them to armed robbers and dangerous reptiles, including pythons and cobras.
They claim several people have sustained injuries as a result of the situation, including a 12-year-old schoolboy.
Residents say the lack of street lighting has made movement at night extremely difficult, while schoolchildren are among those most affected.
Teachers and pupils in the area also expressed concern, saying they now live in constant fear of snake attacks, especially when returning home from school or moving around the community after dark.
They are appealing to the Minister for Energy and Green Transition to intervene and help restore electricity to the area as soon as possible.
Chairman of the Dabenyi New Site Landlords Association, Nana Kofi Agyeman III, said repeated efforts by residents to get the issue resolved have yielded no results.
He called on President John Dramani Mahama and other relevant authorities to urgently intervene to prevent the situation from worsening.
The residents insist that restoring power to the community is critical to ensuring their safety and improving living conditions in the area.
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