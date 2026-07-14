Government announces proposed Diaspora National Service at maiden Ghana Diaspora Students Forum

The government has announced plans to introduce a Diaspora National Service programme aimed at reconnecting young Ghanaians raised abroad with their homeland through a short-term cultural and national immersion initiative.

The proposal was unveiled by the Director of the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Office of the President, Kofi Okyere-Darko, during the maiden Ghana Diaspora Students Forum (GDSF) held virtually on Saturday, July 11.

The forum, organised by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS)-Germany in collaboration with NUGS-UK and NUGS-China under the theme "Pathways, Ecosystems and Diaspora as Development," brought together Ghanaian students, researchers and institutional partners from Europe, Asia and North America.

Mr Okyere-Darko said the proposed programme would allow young Ghanaians who grew up abroad to spend about two months in Ghana to gain first-hand exposure to the country's culture, institutions and society before returning to their countries of residence.

He said the initiative forms part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen engagement with the Ghanaian diaspora, particularly students who represent the country's future workforce and global network.

"You are part of Ghana's future workforce, future leadership and future global network," he told participants, adding that the goal was not necessarily to encourage every Ghanaian student to return home permanently after graduation, but to ensure they remain connected to Ghana throughout their careers.

According to him, government is seeking to move diaspora engagement beyond cultural celebrations by promoting knowledge exchange, innovation, investment and professional collaboration between Ghanaians abroad and institutions back home.

He cited the National Apprenticeship Programme, which enrolled 10,000 apprentices in 2025 and is expected to expand to 100,000 participants, as an example of government's efforts to create opportunities for young people.

Entrepreneur and founder of the Young Professionals Business Network, Pastor Daniel Amoateng, urged students to remain focused on purpose and intentional decision-making throughout their academic and professional journeys.

"Decisions decide destiny," he said, encouraging participants to build meaningful professional networks and identify sectors where they could make lasting contributions.

He also emphasised the importance of mentorship and strategic relationships, citing Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, whose introduction to Pan-Africanist George Padmore helped shape his political journey.

The forum also featured discussions on scholarships, skills development and career opportunities available to Ghanaian students overseas.

Project Manager for Skills Development and TVET at the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana), Daniel Taylor, encouraged students in Germany to take advantage of apprenticeship opportunities under the country's dual vocational training system and the African Skills for Germany initiative.

Former President of the Ghana Students Association in Hungary, Abdul-Manaf Rabiu, highlighted scholarship opportunities under Hungary's Stipendium Hungaricum programme, while Oxford alumna Elizabeth Dansoa Osei encouraged Ghanaian students in the UK to explore careers within the British Civil Service.

Other speakers urged students to leverage volunteering, entrepreneurship and international development opportunities to strengthen both their careers and Ghana's development.

The forum also heard from representatives of the Ghana-NRW University Alliance and the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Ghana, who outlined scholarship opportunities and leadership development programmes available to young Ghanaians.

Closing the event, NUGS-Germany President Patrick Sarpong said a communiqué capturing the forum's recommendations would be shared with participants and relevant institutions, describing the maiden gathering as the beginning of sustained engagement between Ghanaian students abroad and stakeholders in Ghana.

The Ghana Diaspora Students Forum is the first joint initiative involving NUGS chapters in Germany, the United Kingdom, China and Canada, with organisers hoping it will become a regular platform for connecting the Ghanaian student diaspora to national development.

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