Government contemplating reducing admissions to health training institutions – Health Minister

The Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced that the government is contemplating reducing admissions to health training institutions to tackle the existing employment backlogs in the health sector.

He explained that this move would help decrease the number of graduates produced annually, which far exceeds the needs of health facilities.

Mr. Akandoh made this statement at the Volta Regional launch of the Free Primary Healthcare Policy in Ho.

“We must start analysing our admissions into nursing training colleges. What's the point of training more if we cannot recruit them? On average, they [nursing training colleges] admit 34, 000 to 35, 35,000 students every year. However, the absorption rate is not proportional to the admissions. So, the government is reviewing that, " he said.

He suggested that funds saved from reducing admissions at the health training institution could be redirected towards purchasing equipment to strengthen healthcare delivery across the country.

“But it' s up to all of us. Whether to continue on this path or to drop that quota and invest in equipment. Then we can include more people. This is something for all of us to consider, " Mr. Akandoh explained.

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, called for collective efforts to ensure the policy' s success.

“Through the implementation of the primary healthcare strategy, we aim to improve health outcomes, reduce inequalities in access to healthcare services, and move steadily towards achieving universal health coverage.

“The successful implementation of primary healthcare requires a whole- of- society approach. It calls for shared responsibility, strong partnerships, and active community involvement. Together, we can build a healthier Volta region, where every citizen has the opportunity to lead a productive and fulfilling life,” he said.

The Free Primary Healthcare Policy currently covers services at the CHPS Compounds and Health Centres is being piloted in 150 districts, with 5 from the Volta Region.

During the launch, the health minister handed over medical equipment, tricycles, and bicycles for distribution among the five beneficiary districts in the Volta Region.

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