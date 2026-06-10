Government releases GH¢5m of GH¢20m film fund budgetary allocation

Government has released GH¢5 million of the GH¢20 million allocated to the Film Development Fund, fulfilling part of its commitment to provide funding for Ghana’s film industry.

The amount has been paid into the account of the National Film Authority (NFA), according to the Authority’s Executive Secretary.

Presenting the 2026 Budget Statement on November 13, 2025, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announced a GH¢20 million allocation to the Film Development Fund as seed money to help revive the country’s film industry, including Kumawood and other industry associations.

Speaking to Myjoyonline.com after the launch of the Film Development Fund on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority confirmed that GH¢5 million of the budgeted GH¢20 million has been paid to them.

“Government has so far released 5 million cedis as part of the 20 million cedis seed fund commitment,” she told Kwame Dadzie of Myjoyonline.com.

The Film Development Fund is intended to support the revival of Ghana’s film industry through research, training, infrastructure development and financial support for eligible projects.

10 important things to know about the Film Development Fund

1. It is not a “wonkye nni” fund.

Beneficiaries are expected to repay funds received for their projects. It is not free money.

2. Not every filmmaker will benefit from it.

Also, not every type of film project will qualify for support.

3. The fund has a specific mandate under the Film Act.

According to the Act, the fund is intended to provide financial support for the development and production of full-length feature films, which are its central focus, as well as short and medium-length films; public education on attitudinal change and cultural values; television productions including drama, animated serials, sitcoms, soaps and comedy designed to encourage positive attitudes and behavioural change among citizens; cinema theatre development in regional and district capitals; and the promotion of feature films through publicity materials and radio and television advertising.

4. It supports research and training.

The fund is also meant to support research and the training of industry professionals in both public and private training institutions.

5. Part of the fund will cover administration.

Portions of the fund will be used for its administration and management.

6. Only eligible industry players can apply.

To qualify, an applicant must be a cinema theatre developer, filmmaker, producer, distributor, marketer or television practitioner, or operate a television or film production company.

7. Applicants must belong to recognised industry bodies.

Applicants must belong to an identifiable professional group within the industry, such as the Actors Guild, Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Ghana Academy of Film and Television Arts (GAFTA), Film Directors Guild of Ghana (FDGG), Film Distributors and Marketers Association, among others.

8. Tax compliance is mandatory.

Most importantly, applicants must be registered under the Ghana Revenue Authority Act, 2009 (Act 791). This means they must have a Tax Identification Number (TIN) and be tax compliant. Applicants must also be licensed by the National Film Authority (NFA).

9. Funding support is capped.

The Board shall approve up to 60 per cent of the total budget estimates submitted for support.

10. Industry players will contribute to sustaining the fund.

Filmmakers, enterprises and companies regulated by the National Film Authority are expected to pay a levy to help grow the fund. This is one of the mechanisms for raising money for the fund as mandated by Act 935. The Film Development Fund therefore comes with obligations.

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