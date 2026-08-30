Guinea-Bissau receives €1.5m in laboratory equipment to strengthen disease detection

Guinea-Bissau's National Public Health Laboratory has received laboratory equipment worth more than €1.5 million to strengthen disease detection and the country's ability to respond to public health threats.

The equipment was handed over by the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) to the Government of Guinea-Bissau on 19 August 2026.

The investment, valued at €1,511,499.77, is expected to strengthen laboratory diagnostics and epidemiological surveillance at the National Public Health Laboratory (LNSP).

WAHO Director General Dr Melchior Athanase Joël C. Aïssi formally handed over the equipment to Guinea-Bissau's Minister of Public Health, Commodore Dr Quinhin Nantote, at a ceremony held at the National Public Health Laboratory.

The handover was witnessed by ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau, Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje.

Also present were WAHO Focal Point in Guinea-Bissau Dr Plácido Cardoso and the Director General of the National Public Health Laboratory, Dr Baltazar Cá.

The new equipment includes PCR and immunological testing equipment, general laboratory equipment, laboratory products and materials, as well as reagents and consumables.

WAHO says the equipment will improve the operational and technical capacity of the National Public Health Laboratory.

The laboratory will have improved resources to detect and confirm diseases through laboratory testing and respond to public health threats and emergencies.

The support is also expected to strengthen epidemiological surveillance in the country.

The equipment is being provided under Phase Two of the Strengthening of Epidemiological Services and Health Systems in the ECOWAS Region (PROALAB) project.

The project is funded by the Federal Republic of Germany through KfW Entwicklungsbank.

Its first component focuses on strengthening surveillance systems and laboratories across the ECOWAS region.

Procurement under the component is benefiting reference laboratories in five countries including Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal and The Gambia.

The Guinea-Bissau handover is therefore part of a wider regional effort to strengthen laboratory and surveillance capacity.

For Guinea-Bissau, the investment is expected to provide the National Public Health Laboratory with better equipment and materials for its diagnostic work.

WAHO says the support is intended to contribute to the sustainable strengthening of national laboratory and diagnostic capacities.

This includes improving the laboratory's ability to detect diseases, confirm cases through laboratory testing and support responses to public health emergencies.

The equipment therefore adds to the country's laboratory capacity at a time when strengthening disease surveillance remains a key part of responding to public health threats.

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