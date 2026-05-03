Headmaster of Obenimase M/A JHS appeals for infrastructural support

Audio By Carbonatix
The Headmaster of Obenimase M/A Junior High School in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti region has appealed to government and key stakeholders in the education sector to urgently address the school’s deepening infrastructural challenges.
Speaking to Adom News's Isaac Amoako, during a graduation ceremony for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates, Hackman Berchie Nyarko said persistent deficits in essential facilities continue to undermine effective teaching and learning at the school.
He outlined critical gaps, including the absence of adequate classroom blocks, an ICT laboratory, and sufficient furniture, describing the situation as a significant constraint on academic delivery and student performance.
Mr Nyarko expressed optimism that a coordinated response from government, the local community, and development partners would help reposition the school and enhance its appeal to prospective students.
Meanwhile, the Kontihene of Obenimase, Nana Fosu Gyabour II, also underscored the need for collective responsibility in addressing the school’s plight.
He called on stakeholders to renew their commitment towards transforming the institution, stressing that sustained investment in education infrastructure remains pivotal to community development.
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