Beyond the UNFCCC COPS : A New Climate Coalition puts science at the heart of global action

A quiet but potentially transformative shift in global climate governance is underway or has emerged. While the world’s attention often gravitates toward the annual United Nations framework convention on climate negotiations ,commonly referred to as ( climate summit or COP) a new model of cooperation is emerging,one that places science, rather than politics, at the center of decision-making.

From 24 to 30 April 2026, more than 50 countries gathered in Santa Marta, Colombia, for what was described as the first global summit dedicated specifically to phasing out fossil fuels. The meeting was jointly organized by the governments of Colombia and the Netherlands, under the leadership of Gustavo Petro- the presidentof Columbia. Unlike traditional UN climate conferences such as the last ended one in Belem (COP30), this meeting deliberately brought together only those countries willing to advance a clear transition away from oil, gas, and coal.

This marks a significant departure from the consensus-driven approach that has long defined international climate negotiations. In those forums, progress is often slowed by divergent national interests, particularly from major fossil fuel-producing states. In Santa Marta, however, the emphasis was not on negotiating compromise but on accelerating implementation.

At the heart of this new approach is the creation of the Science Panel for the Global Energy Transition (SPGET), a body designed to provide direct, policy-relevant scientific guidance to participating governments. This initiative complements but also challenges the traditional role of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change( IPCC) which has historically provided neutral scientific assessments without prescribing specific policy actions.

The distinction is important because where the IPCC informs, the new panel intends to guide. Where global processes often dilute scientific recommendations through political negotiation, this new initiative seeks to preserve their urgency and clarity.

The summit also saw the release of a report outlining twelve high-level actions to support a global transition away from fossil fuels. Among the most notable recommendations are an immediate halt to new fossil fuel infrastructure, the gradual elimination of subsidies that artificially lower the cost of fossil energy, and the rapid scaling of investments in renewable energy systems.

These proposals are not new in scientific circles. What is new is the political willingness among a coalition of countries to act on them decisively.

The implications of this development extend far beyond the participating nations. It signals the rise of what analysts increasingly describe as “coalition-based climate governance,” where groups of like-minded countries move ahead independently of slower multilateral processes. This model offers speed and ambition, but it also raises questions about inclusivity and global coordination.

For countries such as Ghana, the emergence of such coalitions presents both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, aligning with science-driven initiatives could unlock access to climate finance, technology transfer, and leadership positioning within the Global South. On the other, it may require difficult policy adjustments, including the reform of energy subsidies and a reassessment of fossil fuel development strategies.

More broadly, this development reflects an evolving landscape in international environmental governance, one that resonates with existing frameworks such as the Convention on Biological Diversity. In both cases, the integration of scientific knowledge into policy is central. However, the Santa Marta initiative suggests a more direct and less mediated pathway from scientific evidence to political action.

Whether this model will complement or compete with the United Nations system remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the urgency of the climate crisis is driving innovation not only in technology and finance, but also in the very architecture of global cooperation.

As the world continues to grapple with rising emissions and intensifying climate impacts, initiatives such as this may well define the next phase of international climate action one where those ready to move forward do so, guided firmly by science.

Dr Samuel Dotse is a sustainable development and international environmental law expert with over 25 years of experience in multilateral environmental negotiations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.