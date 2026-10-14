How Eric Osei is designing Ghana’s future by rethinking its architecture

As Ghana’s cities expand and the demands on the built environment evolve, a new conversation is emerging about what architecture should achieve. For Eric Osei and his company EOsei Construction, the future lies in moving beyond aesthetics to create buildings that respond to the country’s climate, culture, lifestyles and construction realities.

This perspective is shaping a more considered approach to architectural practice, one that recognises design not as an isolated creative exercise, but as a discipline with social, economic and environmental consequences.

A building begins as an idea, but its success is ultimately determined by what happens after the drawings are complete. The transition from concept to construction introduces a series of decisions involving materials, budgets, contractors, site conditions, regulations and the needs of the people who will occupy the space. A design that appears compelling on paper may require significant adjustments when confronted with these realities.

For Eric, understanding this relationship between design and delivery is essential, requiring him to think beyond the drawing board. It calls for close collaboration with clients, engineers, contractors and other professionals, alongside an understanding of how decisions made during the design process affect construction costs, building performance and long-term use. Exposure to architecture in different parts of the world has fundamentally changed how he sees the built environment.

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The opportunity to study architectural approaches in Europe offered him a broader perspective on how buildings relate to their surroundings, how spaces are organised and how design decisions influence the experience of those who inhabit them.

International exposure introduced to different construction methods, material applications, spatial concepts and approaches to urban living. It also encouraged a closer examination of the assumptions that shape architectural practice at home.

However, the value of international experience does not lie in reproducing what has been done elsewhere. The more valuable exercise was to understand the thinking behind a design and determine what lessons can be adapted to a different context.

For Ghanaian architecture, this means engaging with global ideas while developing solutions that are responsive to local conditions. It means asking how international design principles can be interpreted in ways that improve comfort, functionality and quality of life for people living and working in Ghana.

EOsei Construction has developed a distinctive architectural identity that does not require rejecting contemporary design or returning exclusively to historical forms, instead, a locally grounded architectural identity that can emerge through the way buildings respond to climate, materials, patterns of living, urban conditions and the needs of their communities.

Ultimately, designing Ghana’s future is not simply about constructing more buildings. It is about creating a built environment that works better for the people who inhabit it, and that is what Eric is doing.

For Eric Osei and EOsei Construction, that future begins with a simple but consequential principle: architecture should not only look good in a drawing. It should be a work of art that works in the world.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.