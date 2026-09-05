HTU clinic upgraded to primary hospital after HeFRA inspection

Audio By Carbonatix
The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has upgraded the Ho Technical University (HTU) Clinic to a Primary Hospital following an inspection of the facility.
The Volta Regional Director of HeFRA, Divine Kporha, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the development marked a significant milestone in the healthcare journey of the University.
He said the facility, which started as a Sick Bay, had progressively expanded into a health facility providing essential healthcare services to the University community and the wider public.
Mr Kporha said the upgrade reflected the facility’s steady growth and increasing capacity to provide essential healthcare services, adding that its growing utilisation demonstrated increasing public confidence in the facility.
He said the trend also underscored the need for expanded capacity to meet the healthcare demands of the University community and residents within its catchment area.
According to him, the facility recorded 24,846 Out-Patient Department (OPD) attendances, 1,500 Antenatal Care (ANC) attendances, 154 deliveries and 1,633 Child Welfare Clinic attendances in 2025.
Mr Kporha said the facility had also recorded a safe and successful delivery of triplets in 2026, the first such delivery in its history.
He described the achievement as a demonstration of the commitment of the clinical team and the progressive growth of the facility.
The Volta Regional Director said HeFRA’s responsibility went beyond regulation, explaining that the Agency also supported health facilities to progressively meet the required standards for the provision of safe and quality healthcare.
Mr Kporha congratulated Prof. Ben Honyenuga, Vice-Chancellor of HTU, the University Council, Management, Dr Redeemer Fiebor, Medical Director of the facility, and the entire healthcare team on the milestone.
Dr Fiebor, who took the HeFRA officials around the facility during the inspection, expressed gratitude to the regulatory agency for its assessment and support towards the facility’s development and upgrade.
He said the upgrade represented an important step in the facility’s development and would further position it to respond to the healthcare needs of the University community and residents within its catchment area.
The facility’s progression from a Sick Bay to a Clinic and now a Primary Hospital reflects its continued expansion and growing role in providing healthcare services in the Ho Municipality.
The upgrade is expected to strengthen the facility’s capacity to provide accessible and quality healthcare services to the University community and the general public.
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