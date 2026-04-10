Hubtel hosts leaders of the UK Department for Business and Trade

Ghana has moved from the margins of the global digital economy conversation to the centre of it. And the world is starting to show up to prove it. The UK Department for Business and Trade visited Hubtel for a high-level strategic engagement. Leading the delegation were Mark Smithson, Regional Director for Anglophone West Africa, and Jo Ann Sackey, Country Director.

The conversation centred on Ghana's digital economy, fintech innovation, and what deeper UK-Ghana collaboration could look like from here.

The discussion covered the Department for Business and Trade's mandate in depth, from supporting businesses looking to grow across borders, to connecting companies with in-market partners and networks, to facilitating introductions between established players and emerging ones across the continent.

The engagement also opened space for longer-horizon conversations, including Hubtel's expansion strategy and what potential capital market opportunities could signal to global investors about the strength and maturity of African homegrown technology. Jonathan Ansah, Chief Financial Officer of Hubtel, who was present at the meeting, noted that the discussions were as practical as they were strategic.

"We explored several areas where collaboration could be beneficial, from market entry support to the networks the Department for Business and Trade brings to the table. The conversation was forward-looking."He added that the visit reinforced something broader. "The way we see it, when the right opportunity presents itself, you want to already have your house in order. And these conversations are part of that process."

Mr. Smithson, reflecting on Ghana's position in the regional picture, said; "Our interest in Ghana's digital economy reflects a strong belief that the country is emerging as one of Africa's most dynamic hubs for fintech and digital trade."

He added that "The UK has become a natural springboard for African fintech founders, offering advanced financial systems, strong regulation, and deep capital markets. We see real potential in partnerships that combine Ghana's technological strength with the UK's global reach, enabling companies to scale internationally and accelerate investment flows."

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