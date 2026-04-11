National

I broke my virginity at the age of 26 after university – Richard Abbey Jnr.

Source: David Apinga  
  11 April 2026 4:32am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Founder of the Forty Under 40 Awards, Richard Abbey Jnr, has sparked widespread conversation after openly revealing that he remained a virgin until the age of 26, attributing the decision to discipline shaped by his strong spiritual upbringing.

Speaking in a revealing interview on JoyNews’ PM Express on Friday, April 10, 2026, the Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Limited made the striking disclosure while reflecting on his personal journey.

“I was very spiritual… I broke my virginity at the age of 26 after University of Ghana,” he stated.

The comment, delivered in a reflective tone, underscored the role faith and personal values played in his formative years, even as he navigated financial hardship and emotional struggles.

Abbey explained that his background in a strict Christian environment, particularly influences from the Deeper Life tradition, instilled in him a strong sense of restraint and discipline.

“That tells you that deeper life had kept you… there are two things that deeper life would teach you—not to drink and not to even have sex,” he said.

While his revelation has drawn attention for its rarity in today’s social climate, Abbey framed it as part of a broader life journey marked by sacrifice, delayed gratification and self-control.

His university years, he noted, were defined not only by academic pursuit but also by financial difficulty, which saw him graduate under challenging circumstances.

Despite these setbacks, Abbey said the discipline he developed during those years has been instrumental in his rise as a successful entrepreneur and event organiser.

“Not to drink… at least I kept it for very long. Actually now I don’t drink,” he added, reinforcing the long-term impact of his early values.

Now a prominent figure in Ghana’s events and business space, Abbey’s candid admission touches on personal choices, societal expectations, and the often-unspoken role of discipline in shaping success.

His story, he suggested, is not merely about personal milestones but about the power of conviction in a world where such restraint is increasingly uncommon.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group