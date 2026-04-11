I broke my virginity at the age of 26 after university – Richard Abbey Jnr.

Founder of the Forty Under 40 Awards, Richard Abbey Jnr, has sparked widespread conversation after openly revealing that he remained a virgin until the age of 26, attributing the decision to discipline shaped by his strong spiritual upbringing.

Speaking in a revealing interview on JoyNews’ PM Express on Friday, April 10, 2026, the Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Limited made the striking disclosure while reflecting on his personal journey.

“I was very spiritual… I broke my virginity at the age of 26 after University of Ghana,” he stated.

The comment, delivered in a reflective tone, underscored the role faith and personal values played in his formative years, even as he navigated financial hardship and emotional struggles.

Abbey explained that his background in a strict Christian environment, particularly influences from the Deeper Life tradition, instilled in him a strong sense of restraint and discipline.

“That tells you that deeper life had kept you… there are two things that deeper life would teach you—not to drink and not to even have sex,” he said.

While his revelation has drawn attention for its rarity in today’s social climate, Abbey framed it as part of a broader life journey marked by sacrifice, delayed gratification and self-control.

His university years, he noted, were defined not only by academic pursuit but also by financial difficulty, which saw him graduate under challenging circumstances.

Despite these setbacks, Abbey said the discipline he developed during those years has been instrumental in his rise as a successful entrepreneur and event organiser.

“Not to drink… at least I kept it for very long. Actually now I don’t drink,” he added, reinforcing the long-term impact of his early values.

Now a prominent figure in Ghana’s events and business space, Abbey’s candid admission touches on personal choices, societal expectations, and the often-unspoken role of discipline in shaping success.

His story, he suggested, is not merely about personal milestones but about the power of conviction in a world where such restraint is increasingly uncommon.

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