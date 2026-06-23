I don’t interfere in people’s private businesses – Minister on alleged mining site takeover in Prestea Bondae

Western regional minister, Joseph Nelson.

Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, says while he has heard about the ongoing tensions involving two companies at Prestea-Bondae, no formal complaint has been brought to him, and he will not interfere in private business matters unless officially notified.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the Minister maintained that he only acts on issues that are formally escalated through the right channels.

“I have heard about Long Shine but haven’t met them or know them. I got wind of the situation at Prestea-Bondae, but nobody has formally notified me about any issue,” he said.

This comes in the wake of reports that the Western Regional Police foiled an alleged attempt by former NDC National Organiser Joshua Akamba and some Chinese nationals to forcefully take over a mining concession at Prestea Bondae in the Western Region.

The incident occurred over the weekend when a group of men dressed in military-style gear allegedly attempted to drive away Ghanaian workers operating at the site.

Preliminary information indicates that the concession is currently the subject of an ongoing legal dispute at the Sekondi High Court, following a suit filed by Long Shine Mining Ghana Limited.

However, Mr. Nelson revealed that Mr. Akamba only called him over the weekend to inform him that he was coming to see the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) but gave no further details.

“It was Akamba who called me over the weekend and said that he was coming to see my MCE, and that was the end of the conversation. I didn’t even know why he was there,” he explained.

“As a regional minister, I hear a lot of things, but I will not go about noising people’s private businesses if they haven’t brought it to my attention,” Mr. Nelson stated.

He noted that there are processes to everything, adding mining-related matters fall under the purview of the regulatory bodies, while security issues are handled by the municipal assembly.

“A MUSEC meeting was held yesterday, and the MCE had briefed him on it. There are processes, and I don’t have to jump over them. If there is the need for my involvement, they escalate it and I jump on it,” he added.

The Minister reaffirmed the region’s commitment to the fight against galamsey, disclosing that NAIMOS operatives have been stationed in the area and are actively working.

Meanwhile, Mr. Akamba has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged takeover, stating he was only there to mediate the process after it was brought to his attention by his uncle.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.