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I have no problem with National Cathedral, but its implementation was flawed – Ayariga

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  27 August 2026 11:31am
Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga
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Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has said Ghana’s deeply religious character provides a basis for supporting the idea of a National Cathedral for the Christian community.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, Mr Ayariga acknowledged that Ghana is constitutionally a secular state but said religion remains an important part of the lives of its citizens.

The Bawku Central lawmaker said places of worship, including churches and mosques, facilitate the practice of religion.

“I believe that Ghana and Ghanaians, we are a deeply religious people and even though constitutionally, we are considered a secular state,” he said.

He added that “having cathedrals, church buildings, mosques and other worship centres are great and they enable the practice of religion.”

Mr Ayariga therefore said he saw nothing wrong with the proposal to establish a National Cathedral for Christians.

“The idea of having a National Cathedral, in my view, is a wonderful, exciting idea and I don’t think there is anything wrong with having a National Cathedral for the Christian community,” he said.

He nevertheless distinguished between the concept and its implementation, saying he believed the project was “a good idea that was badly implemented” and that he had reservations about its location.

He said he would engage the Christian leadership and President John Dramani Mahama on the matter if approved as Minister.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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