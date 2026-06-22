I will not rest until Bawumia becomes Ghana’s President in 2028 – Wontumi

National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, has declared that he will not rest until Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes Ghana’s next president.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP made the declaration after participating in a unity walk organised by party supporters in Tarkwa-Nsuaem on Saturday.

The event, held under the theme “United We Walk, Stronger We Build,” was aimed at rallying party members, promoting unity, and reaffirming the party’s commitment to reclaiming power.

Addressing party faithful, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako stressed the importance of unity and grassroots mobilisation as the party prepares for the 2028 general election.

He pledged to continue working tirelessly to strengthen the NPP and support the presidential ambition of Mahamudu Bawumia.

Also present at the event was former Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, along with several polling station executives and party supporters.

Residents also joined the event in large numbers, filling the streets of Tarkwa with colours of the New Patriotic Party from Teberebie Junction through to the party office opposite TNA Stadium.

Supporters chanted slogans and waved flags as the procession moved through key areas of the constituency, creating a vibrant display of party unity and mobilisation.

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako’s presence turned the walk into both a show of unity and a strong demonstration of grassroots support.

Speaking at the NPP office opposite TNA Stadium, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako criticised the current economic hardship facing Ghanaians, urging the party to work harder to regain public trust.

He reaffirmed his commitment, saying, “I will not rest until Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the next president of Ghana come 2028.”

For his part, former Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, urged party members to rally behind Wontumi’s bid for the National Chairman position, stressing that unity will be key to helping the party return to power in the 2028 general elections.

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