If we have the ball, we attack – Queiroz outlines Black Stars philosophy

Audio By Carbonatix
The new head coach of the country’s national team, the Black Stars, Carlos Queiroz, has advised the players of the national team, Black Stars to observe the rules of football in the upcoming world cup.
Answering questions on how he is prepared ahead of the World Cup match during his unveiling ceremony on Thursday, April 23, in Accra, he said, "With my players, I only know one thing, and it is, if we have the ball, we have to attack, and if we do not have the ball, we have to fight to get it. That is the rule of the game."
He added, "In the end, in Ghana and the rest of the world, there is one medicine in football, to win."
Mr Queiroz said he is optimistic about achieving success if he receives the necessary support from all stakeholders. According to him, backing from his technical staff, the media, supporters and other stakeholders is vital to his success.
"I trust, and I believe that, with the support of my staff, the support of the Board, support of the press, support of the friends and the fans, ultimately, one Ghana, united with cohesion with the whole of the nation, I believe we can do it. We can bring success," he noted.
Latest Stories
-
NSMQ 2026 regional competitions rescheduled to after WASSCE
4 minutes
-
OSP matter should be left for the courts – Asah-Asante tells CSOs
36 minutes
-
Popular Kumasi-based beautician allegedly beaten to death by boyfriend secured space for Accra branch 3 days before death
46 minutes
-
Extreme heat linked to rising anxiety, aggression – Experts warn
53 minutes
-
GGSA draft legislative instrument to strengthen Ghana’s Geoscience Sector — Lands Minister
1 hour
-
Politics must be set aside in galamsey fight—Afigya Kwabre North MP
1 hour
-
Girl, 10, finds rare Mexican axolotl under Welsh bridge
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: SA envoy must explain presence of South Africans in Ghana—Solomon Owusu
1 hour
-
Between culture and rights: The LGBTQ debate in Ghana
1 hour
-
If we have the ball, we attack – Queiroz outlines Black Stars philosophy
1 hour
-
GCB Bank supports Ghana Army Volleyball Team with US$20,000 for Rwanda tournament
2 hours
-
Center for Social Development sponsors NVTI trade test for 26 inmates at Tamale Central Prison
2 hours
-
Two trains collide head-on in Denmark, leaving five critically hurt
2 hours
-
Cabinet approves visa waiver for 3 countries
2 hours
-
More than 500 people killed in Tanzania election violence, inquiry finds
2 hours