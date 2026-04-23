If we have the ball, we attack – Queiroz outlines Black Stars philosophy

The new head coach of the country’s national team, the Black Stars, Carlos Queiroz, has advised the players of the national team, Black Stars to observe the rules of football in the upcoming world cup.

Answering questions on how he is prepared ahead of the World Cup match during his unveiling ceremony on Thursday, April 23, in Accra, he said, "With my players, I only know one thing, and it is, if we have the ball, we have to attack, and if we do not have the ball, we have to fight to get it. That is the rule of the game."

He added, "In the end, in Ghana and the rest of the world, there is one medicine in football, to win."

Mr Queiroz said he is optimistic about achieving success if he receives the necessary support from all stakeholders. According to him, backing from his technical staff, the media, supporters and other stakeholders is vital to his success.

"I trust, and I believe that, with the support of my staff, the support of the Board, support of the press, support of the friends and the fans, ultimately, one Ghana, united with cohesion with the whole of the nation, I believe we can do it. We can bring success," he noted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.