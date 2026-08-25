IMF programme ends, Policy Partnership begins: Ghana’s next economic chapter

The writer, Dzifa Abequaye Gray.

The International Monetary Fund’s latest assessment of Ghana's economy provides a remarkably balanced evaluation of the nation's financial landscape. Beyond the heat of political debate, empirical data demonstrates that Ghana has achieved substantial economic progress.

Headline inflation has fallen sharply to 5.3% in June 2026, real GDP grew by 6.0% in 2025 and reached 6.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, and gross international reserves reached approximately US$11.9 billion by the end of 2025.

Furthermore, the primary fiscal balance moved into surplus, leading the IMF to reclassify Ghana's risk of debt distress from high to moderate. These metrics represent objective economic data rather than partisan opinions. However, because the IMF assessment also emphasises remaining vulnerabilities, recognising progress must be balanced with sustained vigilance rather than complacency.

Ghana's US3 billion, 39-month Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme has reached its final review, with the IMF approving the final US371 million disbursement bringing total financing under the program to US$3 billion.

Ghana has now requested a new 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), which marks a fundamental shift in its relationship with the IMF. Unlike an Extended Credit Facility, the PCI is not a financial bailout loan and carries no monetary disbursements.

Instead, it serves as a framework through which Ghana retains the IMF as an independent policy partner and monitor to maintain reform momentum without adding to national debt.

This transition indicates that emergency financial assistance is no longer being requested; rather, external oversight is being leveraged to safeguard ongoing reforms.

While the IMF provided essential technical guidance and a structural framework, the burden of stabilisation was carried by Ghanaian taxpayers, businesses, families, and policymakers who executed the necessary economic adjustments.

Public discussion surrounding the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme requires clear technical understanding to avoid political misinterpretation.

For decades, Ghana produced gold at scale, yet significant value escaped through informal trading, smuggling, and minimal domestic processing. The gold purchase initiative was implemented to formalise local gold supply chains, capture foreign exchange, and rebuild national reserves, an outcome the IMF acknowledges as vital to recent macroeconomic stabilisation.

Conflating operational carrying costs or central bank quasi-fiscal expenses with financial impropriety turns serious economic analysis into political misinformation.

Central bank quasi-fiscal activities occur when the monetary authority undertakes operations naturally belonging to fiscal policy, such as gold trading or domestic price absorption, resulting in costs appearing on the central bank's balance sheet.

Accounting adjustments derived from exchange rate fluctuations, financing costs, or timing differences between gold acquisition and liquidation are distinct from cash losses or theft.

The IMF’s directive to transfer the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme to GoldBod and recapitalise the Bank of Ghana is designed to restore institutional separation between monetary policy and commercial resource trading, protecting central bank independence while establishing GoldBod as a world-class institution dedicated to traceability, ethical mining, local refining, and value retention.

While record commodity prices significantly boosted Ghana’s 2025 current account surplus, high gold prices represent a temporary tailwind rather than permanent structural transformation.

Relying solely on vulnerable commodity cycles risks delaying fundamental economic modernisation. Gold reserves provide vital foreign exchange buffers and temporary breathing space, but long-term prosperity requires expanding manufacturing, agro-processing, technology, energy security, and services to process raw materials locally before export.

The fundamental takeaway from Ghana's economic trajectory is the necessity of strict fiscal discipline to break the recurring historical cycle of overspending, borrowing, debt accumulation, currency weakness, and reliance on emergency IMF interventions.

Fiscal discipline does not preclude public development or essential government spending on infrastructure, education, healthcare, and security. Rather, it ensures that national development is financed sustainably without undermining financial stability.

This discipline must extend directly to State-Owned Enterprises, particularly within the energy and cocoa sectors, where strategic national importance must be paired with professional management, transparent balance sheets, strict procurement controls, and independent oversight to prevent state enterprise debt from shifting onto the Ghanaian taxpayer.

Conclusion

Ghana stands at a pivotal junction where macro-stabilization must be transformed into permanent structural success.

Moving away from emergency bailout programs toward policy-anchored governance demonstrates significant national resilience, but economic independence cannot rely on favorable commodity markets alone.

By cementing central bank independence, empowering specialized entities like GoldBod, maintaining fiscal restraint, and enforcing strict oversight across State-Owned Enterprises, Ghana can break its historic boom-and-bust borrowing cycles permanently.

The ultimate success of this economic turning point will not be judged by temporary recovery metrics, but by Ghana's collective commitment to disciplined, transparent, and diversified growth for generations to come.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.