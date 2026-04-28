IndigoHomes’ Greenwich Park construction advances as founder & CEO embarks on site visit

IndigoHomes Ghana Limited has marked a key milestone in the development of its upcoming residential project, GreenwichPark, following a site inspection by the company’s Founder and CEO, Cheryl Mills.

The visit brought together project teams, contractors, and partners as the company reviewed progress on Phase 1 of the 19.5-acre master-planned community, currently under construction in the Borteyman area of Accra, adjacent to the Tema Motorway.

Speaking during the visit, Ms Mills reaffirmed IndigoHomes’ commitment to delivering homes that meet the highest standards of quality, consistency, and reliability.

“This is our third development in Accra and our largest to date. GreenwichPark will deliver 270 homes, and we are focused on providing moderately priced homes without compromising on quality,” she said.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that every home we deliver reflects the trust our homeowners place in us.”

Phase 1 of GreenwichPark is expected to be delivered from October 2026, with full completion projected for the second quarter of 2031.

The project will feature 2.5 acres of landscaped green spaces and integrated lifestyle amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, and family-oriented recreational areas, designed to support modern community living.

Ms Mills emphasised the importance of disciplined execution and strong collaboration across teams to ensure timelines are met and standards are upheld, noting that the success of the development is directly tied to the homeowner experience and the strength of the IndigoHomes brand.

Cheryl Mills is an investor and entrepreneur with interests across real estate, healthcare, and industrial development.

She is the Founder and CEO of LuccaHealth, a speciality hospital in East Legon, Accra, focused on delivering efficient, same-day surgical care.

She also leads Westpark Industrial Park in Takoradi, an industrial development supporting business growth in Ghana’s Western Region, alongside other ventures across East Africa.

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