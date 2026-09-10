Indomie Ghana invites all headteachers in Ghana to register their schools for Indomie Slurp & Learn

For years, Indomie Instant Noodles has won the hearts of millions of children in homes across Ghana and has further extended that love to schools by providing hot, nutritious Indomie through its school sampling initiative. The brand is deepening its commitment to children, communities, and the future of Ghanaian education through the Indomie Slurp & Learn, a nationwide initiative designed to bring freshly prepared, nutritious Indomie noodles directly to pupils at their schools. With full approval from the Ghana Education Service (GES), the initiative will give pupils the opportunity to enjoy freshly prepared Indomie noodles in a fun and engaging school environment.

Headteachers interested in bringing the Indomie Slurp & Learn experience to their schools can register through a simple QR code process featured on the official campaign artwork. Once registered, schools will be contacted to coordinate a suitable date for the pupils to Slurp and learn.

How Schools Can Participate

The registration process has been designed to be simple and convenient for headteachers:

Scan the QR code on the Indomie Slurp & Learn artwork. Complete the short registration form. Submit the school's details and preferred participation information. The Indomie team will follow up to coordinate the sampling activity with the school.

Years of impact

The initiative is part of Indomie's continued mandate to offer affordable, nutritious, and convenient meals to Ghanaian families. By ensuring that these meals reach children where they are in schools Indomie is making good nutrition a reality for communities across the country.

Register your school today and be part of the Indomie Slurp & Learn experience.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.