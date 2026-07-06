Infantino defends FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s independence after Trump call over Balogun red card Ban

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the independence of the world football governing body’s judicial structures following public debate over the suspension of United States forward Folarin Balogun.

The controversy followed questions surrounding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee to uphold disciplinary action against Balogun after his red card, with reports indicating that the matter attracted attention beyond football circles, including from United States President Donald Trump.

In a statement addressing the issue, Infantino confirmed that he had spoken with President Trump about the matter but stressed that FIFA’s disciplinary decisions are handled independently and cannot be influenced by external pressure.

“I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA’s governance,” he said.

“FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected.”

Infantino explained that although he frequently engages with world leaders, government officials and other stakeholders on issues related to football, such discussions do not interfere with FIFA’s established disciplinary procedures.

“Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues,” he stated.

According to him, his response during the discussion with President Trump was to emphasise that the issue was already before the appropriate FIFA structures.

“During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold,” he added.

The FIFA President noted that the decisions of disciplinary bodies may not always align with personal views, but respecting their authority remains critical to protecting football governance.

“I read the decisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee when they are issued. Sometimes I am surprised by them. Sometimes I agree with them, and sometimes I disagree,” Infantino said.

“What I always do, however, is respect those decisions and the autonomy of the bodies that make them. Whether we personally like a decision or not is irrelevant.”

He stressed that maintaining confidence in independent institutions remains essential to preserving fairness in global football.

“Respect for independent institutions and the rule of law is what protects the integrity of our competitions and the credibility of FIFA at all times,” he concluded.

The statement comes amid wider discussions about the powers of FIFA’s disciplinary bodies and the extent to which sanctions issued during major competitions can be reviewed, reduced or upheld under football regulations.

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