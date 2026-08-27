John Boadu is NPP’s ‘only guarantee’ for 2028 victory – Former Effia MP, Joseph Cudjoe

Mr Joseph Cudjoe, with the mic on the right, spoke when Mr Boadu filed his nomination.

A former Member of Parliament for Effia, Joseph Cudjoe, has thrown his support behind the candidature of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary John Boadu, describing him as the party’s strongest assurance of victory in the 2028 general election.

Mr Cudjoe made the remarks following Mr Boadu’s formal filing to contest the NPP’s National Chairman position.

Mr Boadu submitted his nomination at the party’s national headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra on Thursday, August 27, ahead of the NPP’s national executive elections scheduled for October 3.

READ ALSO: John Boadu files nomination for NPP National Chairman race

Speaking in support of the former General Secretary’s bid, Mr Cudjoe declared: “The only guarantee for our victory 2028 is John Boadu.”

His endorsement adds to the growing support around Mr Boadu’s campaign as the NPP prepares to elect its next national executives.

Mr Boadu was accompanied during the filing by the Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa, the MP for Trobu, the NPP Volta Regional Chairman and several former MPs.

Their presence at the party headquarters was seen as a demonstration of confidence in his leadership credentials and his ability to mobilise support across the party.

For Mr Cudjoe, however, the importance of Mr Boadu’s candidature extends beyond the immediate contest for the National chairmanship.

He believes the former General Secretary has the experience and organisational capacity required to help the NPP rebuild its structures and position itself for a return to power in 2028.

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