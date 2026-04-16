Secrecy in Publican AI customs deal sets dangerous precedent — Joseph Cudjoe

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Member of Parliament for Effia, Joseph Cudjoe, has renewed calls for transparency in the Publican AI Customs system contract, warning that the continued secrecy surrounding its financial terms could set a dangerous precedent for governance in Ghana.
In a detailed commentary, the former Public Enterprises Minister stressed that the financial terms remain the most critical component of any agreement.
“The most important aspects of any contract is the financial terms,” he stated, insisting that without disclosure, it is impossible to properly assess value for money.
He also raised concerns about remarks made by the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority in a recent public interview, noting that the inability to disclose key details weakens public confidence.
According to Mr Cudjoe, the Commissioner indicated that “Ghana is paying for the contract but for contract confidentiality, he cannot tell Ghanaians how much we are paying for the Publican AI Customs system.”
He argued that such responses undermine accountability and transparency in public financial management.
Mr Cudjoe cautioned that the refusal to disclose the cost of the contract risks creating a troubling culture within government institutions.
“GRA’s refusal to disclose how much we are paying for this service will set a very dangerous precedent for Ghana,” he said, adding that if allowed to persist, “Ministers and other State agencies will follow suit to hide corruption.”
He maintained that transparency is essential in safeguarding public resources and urged authorities to make the financial terms of the agreement public, stressing that citizens have a right to know how much the country is committing to the project.
Latest Stories
-
US and Iran expected to resume second round of peace talks in Pakistan next week
3 minutes
-
Prempeh College hosts French WASSCE seminar for Ashanti Region students
4 minutes
-
Secrecy in Publican AI customs deal sets dangerous precedent — Joseph Cudjoe
6 minutes
-
World Athletics blocks Favour Ofili’s switch to Turkey
17 minutes
-
Health Ministry begins validation of health professionals for recruitment and posting
25 minutes
-
Turkish Police arrest 162 over online posts on deadly school shootings
50 minutes
-
TGMA announces fashion-focused red carpet theme for 2026 edition
53 minutes
-
AMA arrests Nigerian man for illegal waste dumping and extortion in Accra
55 minutes
-
Ghana Police warns of rising human trafficking through sports
1 hour
-
SLTF starts disbursement for 2025/2026 No Academic Fees programme
1 hour
-
KGL group reaffirms commitment to tax compliance with GHS 153 Million contribution to GRA
1 hour
-
Gov’t to begin payment of 17-month salary arrears for unpaid teachers in May
1 hour
-
Government absorbing cost of fuel relief, not industry – Richmond Rockson rebuts COMAC CEO
1 hour
-
South African opposition figure Malema sentenced to five years in prison
2 hours
-
Lack of unified position on OSP harming governance clarity- Kojo Asante
2 hours