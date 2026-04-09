Former Effia MP demands full disclosure of Truedare AI deal, warns of ‘hidden risks’

Former Effia MP, Joseph Cudjoe

Former Effia MP, Joseph Cudjoe, has called on the government to immediately publish the full details of the Truedare Publican AI Customs agreement, insisting that secrecy surrounding the deal could expose Ghana to long-term financial risks.

He questioned why critical elements of the contract, including the revenue-sharing formula and tenure, have not been made public despite parliamentary approval.

According to him, the lack of transparency leaves room for uncertainty about the country’s fiscal commitments.

Mr Cudjoe argued that in similar global arrangements, private firms that provide such systems are typically compensated through a share of additional revenue generated.

He warned that without clarity, Ghana could be locked into a deal where increased revenue also leads to rising payouts to external entities.

He further cautioned that undisclosed terms could result in Ghana paying out large sums over extended periods, especially if the agreement spans decades.

“The biggest risks in financial dealings are not always in what is declared and known, but in what is hidden and undisclosed,” he stated.

He therefore urged President John Dramani Mahama, the Finance Ministry, and the Ghana Revenue Authority to release full details of the agreement.

He maintained that transparency is essential to protect public resources and ensure that the country derives maximum benefit from the initiative.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.