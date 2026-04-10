Urgently cancel Truedare AI Customs deal over cost concerns – Joseph Cudjoe to Mahama

Former Member of Parliament for Effia, Joseph Cudjoe, has called on John Dramani Mahama, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Finance Minister to immediately cancel the controversial Publican AI Customs System contract with Truedare Investments Limited.

In his third public critique of the agreement, Mr Cudjoe argued that Ghana risks paying billions of cedis annually under what he described as an opaque and potentially costly arrangement.

He disclosed that earlier estimates suggested the country could pay about GH₵2.8 billion each year under a 20 per cent revenue-sharing model.

However, he said new information indicating a possible 13 per cent revenue share could still result in payments ranging between GH₵3.28 billion and GH₵3.95 billion annually, depending on revenue projections.

According to him, these figures raise serious concerns about whether the country is paying for genuine incremental gains or simply sharing revenue that would have been generated without the system.

Mr Cudjoe further questioned the decision to engage a foreign private vendor to manage a critical AI-powered customs system, despite what he described as Ghana’s growing local digital capacity.

He cited several digital initiatives introduced under the previous administration, including the Ghana Card, Mobile Money Interoperability, and the Integrated Customs Management System, as evidence that local expertise can deliver cost-effective solutions.

He also warned of a potential moral hazard, arguing that a revenue-based compensation model could encourage aggressive tax collection practices that may place additional pressure on traders and consumers.

Mr Cudjoe, therefore, backed calls by the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana for full disclosure of the contract, following reports that access to the agreement had been denied under the Right to Information Act.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.