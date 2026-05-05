National

Boakye Agyarko pledges to rebuild NPP ahead of 2028 elections

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  5 May 2026 11:20am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Boakye Agyarko has declared that his ambition as National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is to rebuild and strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Addressing members of his Ashanti Regional Campaign Team and party supporters volunteering for his campaign on Monday, May 4, Mr Agyarko said the NPP must return to its core values and reconnect strongly with its grassroots base to position itself for victory.

He also pledged to spearhead a reconciliation process aimed at uniting the party and resolving internal divisions ahead of the next national elections.

“We had a solid candidate but a weak party. My duty when I become National Chairman is to rebuild the party so Dr Bawumia can lead us to victory in 2028,” Mr Agyarko stated.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with former Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, to promote party unity and strengthen the NPP’s electoral prospects.

Mr Agyarko was accompanied by F. F. Antoh, Joseph Osei Owusu, Henry Quartey, Alex Tetteh and several members of his campaign team during the engagement.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group