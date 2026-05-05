Boakye Agyarko pledges to rebuild NPP ahead of 2028 elections

Boakye Agyarko has declared that his ambition as National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is to rebuild and strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Addressing members of his Ashanti Regional Campaign Team and party supporters volunteering for his campaign on Monday, May 4, Mr Agyarko said the NPP must return to its core values and reconnect strongly with its grassroots base to position itself for victory.

He also pledged to spearhead a reconciliation process aimed at uniting the party and resolving internal divisions ahead of the next national elections.

“We had a solid candidate but a weak party. My duty when I become National Chairman is to rebuild the party so Dr Bawumia can lead us to victory in 2028,” Mr Agyarko stated.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with former Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, to promote party unity and strengthen the NPP’s electoral prospects.

Mr Agyarko was accompanied by F. F. Antoh, Joseph Osei Owusu, Henry Quartey, Alex Tetteh and several members of his campaign team during the engagement.

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