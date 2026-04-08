John Kpikpi courts Taviefe youth, urges shift towards Progressive Alliance for Ghana

The presidential candidate of the Progressive Alliance of Ghana (PAG), Dr John Kpikpi, has intensified his political outreach, appealing to the youth of Taviefe to embrace a new direction in Ghana’s leadership and governance.

Dr Kpikpi made the call when he honoured an invitation by the Taviefe Youth Association to participate in the Taviefe Youth Easter Homecoming, held under the theme “Taviefe Must Unite Again.”

The gathering brought together young people and key members of the community to deliberate on issues of unity, health, business growth, and investment opportunities within Taviefe.

Addressing the youth, Dr Kpikpi stressed the urgent need for a new kind of leadership in Ghana—one grounded in truth, integrity, and zero tolerance for corruption.

He underscored that the country’s progress depends largely on leaders who are transparent and accountable in the management of public resources.

“We need new leadership in Ghana—leadership that tells the truth, that has integrity, and does not tolerate corruption at all. Leaders must be honest about money in every situation because that is what Ghana needs at this time,” he stated.

He further challenged the long-standing voting patterns of many Ghanaians, particularly the youth, urging them to reconsider their political choices. According to him, continuous support for the same political parties over the years has not yielded the desired transformation in the country.

“I know many of you have been voting the same way all your lives. You have voted and voted, yet nothing has changed. I want to challenge you today to think differently and embrace a new way of voting,” he said.

Dr. Kpikpi used the platform to formally present the Progressive Alliance for Ghana as a viable alternative, promising a leadership that prioritises the welfare of citizens, promotes genuine care for people, and ensures shared prosperity.

“This new leadership promises real love and care for the people and prosperity for all Ghanaians. The next time you go to the ballot box, I urge you to think differently and vote differently. When we change the way we vote, we will get a different Ghana,” he added.

The Taviefe Youth Easter Homecoming forms part of ongoing community-driven initiatives aimed at fostering unity and development, while also serving as a platform for political engagement ahead of Ghana’s upcoming general elections.

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